PETA says that the term “pet, quot; is derogatory and suggests that animals are called companions – Up News Info

# Housemates, PETA is now expected to say or do some extravagant and excessive things in its search for animal treatment; His last position will certainly scratch your head. In a recent interview, a PETA representative revealed that the organization believes that she should no longer call her pet “pet, quot” and that the term partner is more appropriate.

It is an understatement to say that PETA operates in extreme practice, and the final comments on behalf of the animal rights organization are no exception. @Complex reports that during a recent appearance on “Good Morning Britain” Jennifer White (PETA Media Officer) stated that the term “pet, quot; derogatory and harmful to animals, should be called partners instead.

White continued to explain his opinion in detail and said:

“Many people in the house who have dogs or cats call them” pets “and will call themselves” veterinarians “; owners,” and this means that animals are a property, such as a car, for example. When you refer to animals, not as living beings, but as a lifeless object, that can reflect our interaction with these animals. “

She broadened her defense of PETA’s feelings about the word “pet, quot;” by adding:

“Animals are not pets, they are not your cheap burglar alarm or something that you can walk with. They are not ours as decorations or toys, they are living things. The way we say things determines how we feel about it, so we need to adjust our language when we talk about animals in our homes. “

Oh, but she wasn’t ready yet and got more comments about her attitude:

“We encourage people to use a better word as a quot; partner.” (The word “pet, quot;) is not offensive, we do not tell anyone that it is offensive. Animals are not offended, but we suggest that people can use the word companion. A pet is a complete individual, with emotions and interests.”

To be honest, we don’t even know where to start with this, because PETA has a long history of extravagant ideas, comments and behavior, so let’s leave you alone.

