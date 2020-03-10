Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Buttigieg show in the background playing ‘The Treasure’ on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater (Photo by Bruce Glikas / WireImage)

Freemasonry for the presidential campaign, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have taken their Broadway shows – and have drawn the attention of the audience at The Inheritance.

The former president made his first public appearance since he finished his job last week – as he was seen in public with Chasten in a play on Sunday night.

The play he deemed not to be great, is a play by Matthew Lopez ‘The Inheritance, which focuses on a group of gay men living in New York, a generation from the AIDS epidemic.

Audiences on The Inheritance starter Pete and Chasten Buttigieg.

The beauty of their presence was not lost on the occasion, while all the Buttigieges welcomed it loudly in front of the opening curtain as they sat in their seats.

One fan commented: “This shows how much campaign Pete and Chasten have done. He should be promoted for whatever he can get. ”

Representing the Ovation tonight of @ Chas10Buttigieg @PeteButtigieg Pre Curtain to the heritage. This just shows you how much of a campaign Pete and Chasten Ran are doing. Must stop at O ​​anyone can find #TeamPete #TeamPeteForever #ThankYouPete #ThankYouChasten pic.twitter.com/TizGrV83Gb

– 🏳️‍🌈Drew Rizzuti 🏳️‍🌈 (@ Rizzuti09) March 9, 2020

One member of the group wrote: “I saw a legacy this afternoon and I have gone away thanking the young men who have come before me and looking for myself in ways that define me as gay in America today.

“It was very kind of them to be present with Pete Buttigieg and his men.”

we saw @inheritanceplay sketches and I’m left with a lot of thank you for the grandfathers who have come before me and set a path for me in what it means to be an American male today. was particularly impressed by the presence of @PeteButtigieg and her husband 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AU06LAEVhJ

– dw (@danwalsh_dw) March 8, 2020

Couples are living their best life after a big annual campaign

After becoming President, Buttigieg is now laid off – after his term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended in January.

She’s happy where she can take it, though – and plans to join in the fun of the evening as guests at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Buttigieg talk to the artists and actors behind the scenes of the play The Treasures on Broadway (Photo by Bruce Glikas / WireImage)

He told today: “In the near future, we will be walking a bit, thanking the sponsors, and Chasten we have been waiting for a while. Then I will come back and make myself useful in new ways, but we will have a happy start!

“On Thursday I will be sharing Jimmy Kimmel Live’s guests !, We are very excited about this.

“He is joining with so many guests, coming Sir Sir Stewart and I am very pleased with it. I think it will be interesting.

“What is coming next president is you are looking for one thing, one thing only. It is wonderful to be alive again.”