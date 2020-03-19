Pete Brown initially African-American to earn a PGA Tour function in 1964

1 of the golfing greats from the African-American stock is Pete Brown who despite not remaining the initially to engage in the PGA Tour party was the to start with African-American to win it.

He won the 1964 Waco Turner Open to wonderful fanfare from the black community who only a couple yrs previously experienced to resign by themselves to currently being caddies devoid of access to playing on golf classes.

Brown was born in Port Gibson, Mississippi and grew up in Jackson, Mississippi. He begun in golfing as a caddy at the municipal program in his hometown. He endured from non-paralytic polio in the late 1950s but recovered and resumed actively playing aggressive golfing.

He turned expert in 1954, successful the Negro National Open consecutively in 1961 and 1962. Brown acquired his PGA Tour card in 1963. He played on the PGA Tour for 17 several years and posted a next tour gain at the 1970 Andy Williams-San Diego Open up Invitational in a playoff about Tony Jacklin.

Pete Brown was the head pro at Madden Golf Study course in Dayton, Ohio for additional than 20 yrs.

Brown performed on the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour) starting in 1985. His most effective finishes ended up a pair of T-6s in 1985 at the Senior PGA Tour Roundup and the MONY Syracuse Senior Vintage.

Soon after his experienced profession, Brown grew to become the head

expert at Madden Golfing Club in Dayton, Ohio in 1981. He fathered six

daughters with his wife Margaret Brown.

Brown handed absent on Might 1, 2015 aged 80 in Augusta, Ga.