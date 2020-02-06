Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders make a virtual tie after 100% of Iowa counties report

February 6 (UPI) – Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders found themselves in a close relationship, as 100 percent of the districts reported in the Iowa Caucus on Thursday.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, India, received 26.20 percent of the participants, while Senator Sanders of Vermont received 26.13 percent, resulting in a virtual tie in which both candidates won 11 participants. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 18 percent and five delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden 15.8 percent and two delegates, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar 12.3 percent and one delegate.

Businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer received 1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, and no delegates.

The results were delayed due to inconsistencies in reporting after a new Shadow mobile phone app had to test the votes against a paper engraving. The Iowa Democratic Party said the app was not shut down or tampered with.

Thursday’s New York Times analysis continued to show that “quality control issues” could not be resolved.

“More than 100 counties reported results that were internally inconsistent, lacked data, or were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa Caucuses,” the analysis found.

DNC chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday for another review of the Iowa assemblies after problems caused delays in reporting on votes starting Monday evening.

Perez made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “Given the problems with the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

The Iowa Democratic Party replied in a statement without mentioning Perez or the DNC.

“If a presidential campaign is in line with the Iowa delegate selection plan, the IDP is ready,” said Troy Price, leader of the state party, in a statement. “In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairpersons and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns.”

Despite the correspondence between the state delegates, Sanders declared the victory on Thursday on the grounds that it had a significant advantage in the referendum and accused the media of placing too much emphasis on the equality of the standard delegates to proclaim the winner.

“Although voting results were extremely slow, we have now reached 97 percent of the boroughs reported at a point where our campaign wins the first referendum with around 6,000 votes,” Sanders told reporters at his New Hampshire headquarters. “And if 6,000 more people come out for you than your next opponent in an election, we call it a victory here in the north of New England.”

Earlier this week, Buttigieg declared victory and became the first openly gay candidate in US history to win presidential delegates to a major party’s nomination process, regardless of the final outcome.

“It confirms that a child, somewhere in a church, wonders whether it belongs or whether it belongs or whether it belongs to his own family. If you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot that supports this belief “, he said .