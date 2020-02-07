Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders fire fire in crucial democratic debate – Boston Herald

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Seven democratic presidential peoples released their rivals as they each attempted to prove their electability in a crucial debate just days before the first in the New Hampshire nation.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who came in the night after each claiming victory in the obscure caucuses of Iowa, were the main goals, parrying battle after battle of their competitors as they tried their own momentum to keep rolling.

Buttigieg opened up by closing the Sanders campaign as one of division.

“If our nominated people divide with politics that says if you don’t go all the way, it doesn’t count, with politics saying it’s my way or the highway,” Buttigieg said, telling moderators that he was talking about Sanders.

New Hampshire voters, he continued, “will respond to those who make contact with a policy of addition and embedding and belonging, not one that beats people above their heads and says that people should not even stand on their side when they don’t do that 100% agree. “

Sanders replied by saying, “The way you bring people together is by presenting an agenda that works for the working people in this country, not the billionaire class,” to cheers.

The Vermont senator doubled his lead in the popular vote in Iowa as a sign of his eligibility and pushed his ability to raise younger voters, even though the moderators noticed that the rise of caucus was at the same level as 2016.

Former vice president Joe Biden, foundering after a distant fourth place in the failed caucasuses in Iowa, also trained his attacks on Sanders because he tried to downplay his own expectations in New Hampshire.

“It’s a long race. I took a hit in Iowa, and I’ll probably take a hit here,” said Biden, citing Sanders’ fight of the state with 22 points in 2016 and added, “Usually it’s neighboring senators who are doing well. “

Biden continued his recent attack on Sanders’ self-proclaimed democratic socialism, which the former vice-president warned would harm the chances of the Democrats to reclaim the US senate.

He then called in Buttigieg and said he is “a mayor of a small town who has done some good things but has not demonstrated that he” can get a wide range of support across the spectrum. “

Asked if someone on stage worried about a socialist getting the nomination, American senator Amy Klobuchar raised her hand.

“I think we need someone to lead this ticket that brings people instead of excluding them,” Klobuchar said. “I add that we can bring independent people like you into this state, as well as moderate Republicans.”

She also beat Buttigieg as a “cool newcomer.”

The American senator Elizabeth Warren, who needed a good night to boost her campaign for Tuesday’s primary, was a relative non-factor in opening hours.

She rooted her pitch as the candidate unit in her anti-corruption plan and called it “good for Republicans and Democrats.” That is not only how we bring the party together, we will also win in November. “