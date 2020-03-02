pete-buttigieg-ending-his-race-for-democratic-presidential-nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, is ending his 2020 race for Democratic presidential nomination.
Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision told The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.
His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.
The millennial and Afghan War veteran defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.
“Mayor Pete” burst onto the scene with a blitz of national media a year ago and impressive fundraising. He leaned hard into a next-generation message of urgency on pressing issues while preaching a message of hope and inclusion.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
Trending Stories