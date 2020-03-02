Pete Buttigieg ending his race for Democratic presidential nomination

By
Nellie McDonald
-
pete-buttigieg-ending-his-race-for-democratic-presidential-nomination

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign rally late Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, 38, is ending his 2020 race for Democratic presidential nomination.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision told The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial and Afghan War veteran defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

“Mayor Pete” burst onto the scene with a blitz of national media a year ago and impressive fundraising. He leaned hard into a next-generation message of urgency on pressing issues while preaching a message of hope and inclusion.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss