pete-buttigieg-ending-race-for-democratic-presidential-nomination,-sunlight-moments-confirms

WASHINGTON — Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his marketing campaign for president, a supply confirmed Sunday to the Chicago Sun-Times.

His marketing campaign claims Buttigieg will discuss Sunday night time in South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg rose to the field’s prime tier but unsuccessful to notch sufficient wins in the vital early states important to continue to keep his bid shifting forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied anticipations in a discipline of greater-known candidates for months whilst getting to be the very first openly gay top rated contender for a main get together nomination.

“Mayor Pete” burst onto the scene with a blitz of nationwide media a yr back and extraordinary fundraising. He leaned hard into a upcoming-generation concept of urgency on pressing difficulties when preaching a concept of hope and inclusion.