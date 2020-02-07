Pete Buttigieg has an ultra-fine lead over Bernie Sanders in Iowa with 100% of the ridings reported

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the National Democratic Committee on Thursday called for a “fresh analysis” of the results of Iowa caucuses, saying it was necessary to “secure public confidence” after three days of technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” wrote party leader Tom Perez on Twitter.

Following the release by the Iowa Democratic Party of new results Thursday evening, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont senator Bernie Sanders through two equivalent state delegates of the 2,152 enumerated. This is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there is evidence that the party did not accurately compile some of its results, including those released on Thursday evening that the party reported as complete.

The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner.

The State Party apologized for technical problems with an application that slowed down the reporting of Monday’s caucus results and spent the week trying to verify the results. However, it was unclear whether the party planned to follow the national leader’s directive to recalculate these results, a process that would likely require state officials to review the caucus math spreadsheets completed at more than 1,600 sites. of caucus to make sure the calculations were done correctly and matched the reported results.

Iowa President Troy Price said in a statement on Thursday that he would only pursue re-ironing if it was demanded by a campaign.

The caucus crisis was an embarrassing turn after months of promoting Iowa as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a muddled field in 2020. Instead, after an accumulation that included seven rounds of debates, nearly a billion dollars spent nationally and a year of political jockeying, the day of the caucus ended without winner and without official results.

In the New Hampshire campaign, Sanders called the Iowa Democratic Party management of caucuses “rubbish” which was “extremely unfair” to the candidates and their supporters.

“We have had enough of Iowa,” he said later Thursday at CNN city hall. “I think we should move to New Hampshire.”

Iowa marked the first competition of a main season that will cover the 50 states and several American territories, ending at the party’s national convention in July.

As reported for the first time by the New York Times, many ridings have reported results containing errors or inconsistent with party rules. For example, the PA confirmed that dozens of ridings reported more final alignment votes than first alignment votes, which is not possible under party rules. In other constituencies, viable candidates lost votes from the first row to the final, which is also incompatible with party rules.

Some constituencies have made apparent errors in the allocation of state delegate equivalents to candidates. A handful of ridings have assigned more equivalent state delegates than they had. Some others did not assign all theirs.

The problem started with an application that the Democratic Party of Iowa used to compile the results of the competition. The application was deployed shortly before the start of caucus and has not undergone rigorous testing.

The problems were compounded when the telephone lines to report the results became blocked, with many callers on hold for hours to report the results. Party officials said the backlog was exacerbated by calls from people across the country who had accessed the number and appeared determined to disrupt the process.

“There was a point in the night when it became clear,” Oh, the phone number has just been available for the whole country, “said Iowa state auditor Rob Sand, who answered calls for the party. “It was a big problem.”

President Donald Trump has enjoyed the democratic turmoil.

“Democrats cannot count simple votes and yet they want to take control of your health care system,” said Trump at an event in the White House on Thursday to celebrate his acquittal. “Think of that – no, think of that.”

The chaos surrounding the breakdown of the report seems to be blurring the impact of the Iowa election, which generally rewards the winners with momentum toward major subsequent contests. But without a winner called, the Democrats quickly turned their attention to New Hampshire, which will host the next voting contest on Tuesday.

Buttigieg and Sanders will be leaving Iowa caucuses with the most delegates to the party’s national convention, whoever ends up winning the contest. They each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates remaining to be assigned, depending on the number of AP delegates. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden has won at least two and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has at least one.

Iowa will assign 41 promised delegates to the National Democratic Convention this summer. Eleven delegates remain to be assigned while the State Party sorts the final results of the caucuses.

Candidates must win the majority of the delegates promised to the party’s national convention to win the Democratic presidential nomination in the first ballot. This year, 1,191 delegates have been promised.

The two leaders of Iowa, Buttigieg and Sanders, are separated from 40 years and from a contradictory ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has been a progressive power for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal official, represents the most moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win presidential delegates in elementary school.

Sanders narrowly lost Iowa caucuses in 2016 to Hillary Clinton and pushed the party to make changes to the process this year, including releasing three different result sets: a tally of candidate support at the start of the caucus, their support levels after those candidates supporting less than 15% were able to make a second choice and the number of equivalents of state delegates that each candidate receives. The PA will determine a winner based on the state delegates.

Given the tight race, former DNC president Donna Brazile said the party must “get it right” so that the final candidate does not have to contend with questions of legitimacy.

“It is a combination of embarrassment and not being prepared for the various incidents that can arise when you are trying to do something new and different,” she said.

Party activist John Deeth, who organized caucuses in Iowa’s most democratic county, Johnson, said he welcomed re-co-sponsorship and would help if needed.

“It makes sense to review everything and get it right,” he said.

Deeth said he thought the review would highlight data entry errors as well as calculation and rounding errors in the way delegates in each riding were allocated. The volunteers who run the compound did their best, he said, but probably made a few small mistakes.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.