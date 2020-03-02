[pete-buttigieg-is-dropping-out-of-the-2020-democratic-presidential-principal]

Democratic presidential applicant previous South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens all through a roundtable discussing overall health equity, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photograph/Matt Rourke)

(CNBC) — Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential key race, a senior campaign aide told CNBC.

He is flying to South Bend, Indiana to make the announcement, where he served as mayor for two conditions.

The Indiana Democrat waged an not likely campaign that saw a minimal-recognized mayor overpower governors and U.S. senators in the race for the celebration nomination. His final decision to fall out of the race arrives after Vice President Joe Biden received a crushing victory in the South Carolina main, re-energizing a marketing campaign that had flagged in the 1st a few nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Biden’s renewed momentum would make it tough for Buttigieg to earn around moderate voters transferring ahead into Super Tuesday.

Together the way, Buttigieg assembled a substantial war chest and a huge national operation. He was the first brazenly homosexual significant presidential contender. He scored a slender delegate edge in excess of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses and finished a robust second location in New Hampshire’s key.

But the a single-time candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee in the end unsuccessful to maintain his campaign’s momentum, and ran into problems attracting the support of black and other minority voters. This became obvious in the Nevada caucuses, exactly where he concluded a distant third location, and South Carolina.