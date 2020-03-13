Pete Buttigieg jokes at ’30 years of age’ to be President

Pete Buttigieg chat hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live. (YouTube)

Mr Pete Buttigieg laughed at his presidential failure, the coronavirus and Sarah Palin after he turned around on The Masked Singer while the guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Democrat entered Kimmel on Thursday, March 12, at night, giving his inaugural address to a studio-free audience as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

“My name is Pete Buttigieg and we want to be the next Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he began.

The Democrat explained that the studio audience had been replaced by a few Kimmel employees and other friends, including their Chasten husbands.

Regardless of the odds, “America will always be America,” he said, before being cut to Palin on The Masked Singer.

“This has been me for three months, hasn’t it?” she laughed.

“You know, some people are skeptical of me.

“They are like, ‘You don’t know much, you won’t be good guests overnight.’

Many people say I was not elected President – and I showed them!

Of his actions, Buttigieg said: “Watering the President was a wonderful thing.

“The support I received was incredible and I thought we had a shot.

“I find I’m 40 and 38 years old.”

Explaining his decision to stop the campaign, he said: “Some aspirants know when to go for the race, and some for Tulsi Gabbard.”

Pete Buttigieg takes on Trump and Pence’s goal.

“Even without success we achieved great things,” he continued, reminding home viewers that he was the first person to receive an elementary school boyfriend or Caucus.

“And he was the first 30-year-old gay to wear loose pants.”

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana also used a monologue to shoot at the home he is staying in at the White House.

When the producers cut a bunch of cheerleaders to replace the usual studio, he joked: “When you don’t have a real audience, you have to tell a lie. Like Trump’s inauguration.”

Later in the show Buttigieg hosted Star Stewart’s Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart on stage.

“He oversees a grooming team of stars. Like Mike Pence,” he said.