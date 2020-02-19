[pete-buttigieg-marketing-campaign-faucets-steve-grossman-as-point-out-co-chair]

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential marketing campaign is getting a improve in Massachusetts from 3 state co-chairs, which include previous point out treasurer Steve Grossman, who will assistance steer the previous mayor’s outreach efforts below in the run-up to Super Tuesday.

Grossman is joined by condition Sen. Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport, and point out Rep. Maria Robinson, D-Framingham, the campaign announced Wednesday.

“I think Pete is the candidate who can gain again Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania to set alongside one another the broad coalition essential to defeat Donald Trump in November,” Grossman reported in a assertion.

Grossman, a former Democratic Countrywide Committee chairman, endorsed Buttigieg very last April. Grossman was previously an organizer for former Secretary of Point out Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign.

“I’ve known Pete for yrs and I have viewed firsthand what an reliable, down-to-earth, and clever individual he is — all qualities we are desperately lacking in the White Household. I’m proud to provide as the co-chair of his marketing campaign,” Grossman explained.

Rodrigues highlighted Buttigieg’s encounter as a veteran and the “executive experience” he delivers from his two phrases as mayor of South Bend, Ind.

“While these qualifications make him a qualified prospect for business office, they are not the most important factors that Pete will have my vote,” Rodrigues claimed in a statement. “Rather, it is the apparent strength of his character and morality that guide me to feel he can unite and guide our nation ahead. It is time for a new era of progressive leaders to emerge, and I believe that Pete will be at its forefront.”

Robinson praised Buttigieg’s dedication to having girls comprise at the very least 50 % of his Cabinet.

“He is the candidate that is most effective suited to carry our region alongside one another to address our finest worries. With the latest dysfunction and division out of Washington, he is appealing to people throughout get-togethers and affiliations,” Robinson claimed in a assertion.

The 3 co-chairs will be part of condition supervisor Sydney Throop, who arrives from Buttigieg’s successful Iowa procedure, in helming his Massachusetts effort.

Buttigieg has long located results fundraising in the Bay Point out, and he heads into the March 3 primary below owning occur in a shut next in neighboring New Hampshire.

His campaign is a single of numerous ramping up initiatives here ahead of Tremendous Tuesday. Operatives and supporters of various Democratic presidential campaigns have informed the Herald they see Massachusetts as additional “in play” following home-condition U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s weak outings in Iowa and New Hampshire.