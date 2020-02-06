Pete Buttigieg Meets Iowa Caucus-Goer Who Supported Sexuality

NEW YORK – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants the caucus who was photographed to support his sexuality to know that he “is also running for president”.

“I wish she could see that my love is the same as her love for those she loves – that my marriage means as much to me as hers if she is married,” said Buttigieg when asked. about the video on “The View” Thursday morning.

He added: “If she can’t see that … I’m still, if I’m elected president, I’ll get up in the morning and try to make the best decisions for her and the people she loves because I’m going to work to serve all Americans, whether they support me or not. “

The images he refers to were captured by filmmaker Annabel Park during a live event stream and widely broadcast on the Internet earlier this week. In it, a caucus asks to withdraw support for Buttigieg after learning that he is married to a man.

“Are you kidding? So I don’t want anyone like that in the White House,” replied the woman after learning about Buttigieg’s sexuality. “So, can I get my card back?”

With 97% of the ridings reported, Buttigieg and Vermont senator Bernie Sanders are almost tied for the lead in Iowa, and the two candidates have declared themselves victorious in the contest. ABC did not call the race.

