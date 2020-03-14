Pete Buttigieg mocks Trump, Sarah Palin as he invites Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Former Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D). On Thursday night, despite the absence of a regular studio audience amid the fears of the new coronavirus, he managed to make jokes about President Trump, Sarah Palin, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). her husband and Kimmel’s employees, who were watching. from the empty seats, he cheered him on.

“My name is Pete Buttigieg and I’m the next Jimmy Kimmel Live host!” Buttigieg said as he opened the show on an almost “odd” night, given the absence of a regular studio audience.

Instead, the audience consisted of her husband, Chasten, Buttigieg’s friends and Kimmel’s friendly staff, all of whom seemed to be sitting at a recommended distance from the CDC.

It’s “disappointing, because as you all know, I love surfing with people. It has been my thing, “Buttigieg joked.

“The only way we will go through this crisis is with unity. So, let’s do this together. Who is with me?” He asked as the screen clipped to the pictures of a cheering crowd.

“When you don’t have a real audience, you have to fake one. Like the Trump inauguration,” he said.

The absence of a live studio audience did not stop Buttigieg from continuing in his awkward roast.

“And look, I know this is a time of great anxiety for our country,” he said.

“But believe me when I say the resolution of our nation is strong. Our ideals run deep, and America will always be America. In fact, here is living proof of this from the masked singer last night.” continued as Sarah Palin performed a video for the “Baby Got Back” song.

“I’ll do it in three months, won’t I?” he asked.

The former mayor also joked about his failed presidential bid and his action on his ability to host an overnight program.

“They’re like, ‘You’re not too inexperienced, you’ll never be a good host in the afternoon. “Well, many people said I will never be elected president, and I showed them!” he said when the tape cut to celebrities, such as Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow and American Captain Chris Evans, laughing.

Buttigieg also joked to donate his leftover campaign merchandise to Kimmel’s crew, while the camera went to employees with their new “strands”.

“But what can I say? Some candidates know when it’s time to leave the race, and some are Tulsi Gabbard, “he said, teasing his former rival.

“But really, running for president was an incredible experience,” he added. “The support I got for my campaign was incredible, and I really thought we took a turn. But it turns out I’m 40 years too young and 38 years also gay.”

In an apparent attempt to discredit him, Buttigieg is currently “unemployed”, so he has decided to take a stroll around the Hollywood Boulevard “to see if he can finish any job.”

The clip showed Pete Buttigieg bouncing off a pizza shop, shaking his head in disappointment at a Hooters, and finally sat down for an interview with a pretzel shop.

Buttigieg now supports the presidential nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden (D).