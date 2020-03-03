[Pete Buttigieg Officially Endorses Joe Biden]

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I am delighted to endorse and assist Joe Biden,” Buttigieg declared in Dallas, Texas, flanked by the former vice president. “We want a politics that is about decency… that’s what Joe Biden has been practising his whole daily life.”

Buttigieg dropped out previous night time, followed by Amy Klobuchar’s announcement currently. The Minnesota senator is anticipated to endorse Biden as well tonight in Dallas.

You can enjoy over, through MSNBC.