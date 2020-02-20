[pete-buttigieg-phone-calls-out-mike-bloomberg,-bernie-sanders-as-‘most-polarizing-figures’-all-through-democratic-discussion]

LAS VEGAS — Pete Buttigieg claims Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are “the two most polarizing figures on this phase” and the Democratic Get together won’t be able to enable its presidential principal arrive down to these two candidates.

Buttigieg claimed during Wednesday night’s debate that the get together should not have to choose “among a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that funds ought to be the root of all energy.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor claimed the option would be involving “one particular prospect who needs to burn up this get together down and one more applicant who needs to buy this party out.” He explained the celebration must alternatively place forth a person who “is basically a Democrat.”

Sanders shot back and stated his marketing campaign is making an attempt to give a voice and energy to functioning people “fairly than your billionaire marketing campaign contributors.”