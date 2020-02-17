[pete-buttigieg-responds-to-hurry-limbaugh’s-remarks-on-his-sexuality:-‘i’m-not-gonna-consider-lectures-on-household-values’-from-him]

Former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic prospect Pete Buttigieg brushed off Rush Limbaugh’s watch that his homosexuality is a political legal responsibility.

Previous 7 days, Limbaugh produced controversy when he seemed to snark about how Buttigieg “loves kissing his husband on debate phases,” and that “Mr. Male Donald Trump” will “have fun” drawing a contrast amongst the two of them on a debate phase. Limbaugh was roundly criticized for those people responses, whilst the conservative radio host’s defenders have argued that they ended up an observation about the realities of who Us residents will vote to be president.

All through a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Buttigieg was asked for his response to these responses since Limbaugh just acquired the Medal of Independence from the president.

His response:

“I like my spouse, I am faithful to my partner. On stage, we ordinarily just go for a hug, but I enjoy him extremely significantly. And I am not going to take lectures on spouse and children values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh”

Look at over, by using CNN.

