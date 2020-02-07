Pete Buttigieg shines in Iowa, but minority support is still low

WATERLOO, Iowa, February 7 (UPI) – Before the results of the Iowa Caucuses began, one of the main problems in the campaign for former Indian Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, was the lack of support from minority voters.

Buttigieg hoped to fix this with the support of Waterloo’s African-American Mayor Quentin Hart.

Buttigieg hopes to bring momentum from Iowa to New Hampshire, however, and his support from minority voters remains low. This shows in his poor performance in Waterloo, the most ethnically diverse city in Iowa.

Buttigieg finished second in Waterloo after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in all three results released by the Iowa Democratic Party. In 10 out of 30 Caucus locations in the city, including all six Ward 4 districts, which are home to the most diverse and least prosperous neighborhoods, he was unable to reach the 15 percent profitability threshold.

On Saturday, 48 hours before the caucus, Buttigieg was confident of winning in places like Waterloo.

“It’s a city that reminds me a lot of my homeland,” he said after a town hall where he pitched his last pitch in a crowded ballroom in front of about 500 voters.

“I come from a racially diverse, industrial river town here in the Midwest,” said Buttigieg. “It fits into the history of my own community and is part of what I imagine as the future of the center of the country – to be diverse, future-oriented and empowered.”

Waterloo is not very different from South Bend, the city that Buttigieg claims to have turned. Waterloo is a city of 70,000 on the Cedar River, while 100,000 people live on the banks of the St. Joseph River in South Bend. Similar to South Bend, Waterloo is home to a large African-American population, approximately 16 percent of the population, as well as Spanish, Bosnian and Congolese immigrants.

It has also had many years of high unemployment and poverty after large manufacturers like John Deere flocked to the city in the 1980s.

“There was a lot of flourishing business. We were considered a Factory City,” said Hart, who recently supported Buttigieg and performed with him in the town hall on Saturday.

Hart is Waterloo’s first African American mayor and only the third in the history of the state. He has expressed strong support for the Douglass Plan for Black Americans, a series of economic policy proposals from the Buttigieg campaign. He believes Buttigieg is committed to empowering minority Americans and has been judged unfairly compared to other candidates.

“I firmly believe that if we want to give a candidate a litmus test in a particular area for a candidate, we have to ask each candidate the same questions so we can hear what he will do. What’s your problem?” Vision for black America? “said Hart.

“The real story is that he inherited a community that had challenges before he arrived, just like me. Mayors can’t run away from these problems. We have to run to them, and I saw that when he was there . “

Buttigieg, under his leadership, often advertises South Bend’s “turnaround” as a strong indicator of his leadership experience. On Monday, however, the curriculum vitae turned out to be insufficient, especially in station 4, where it received no delegates at all.

“This is the diverse coalition of my neighbors who came out in Waterloo Ward 4 Precinct 5 to support Bernie Sanders,” tweeted Chris Schwartz, Black Hawk County supervisor and co-chair of the Sanders campaign, and added a photo of Sanders Followers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won four of Ward 4’s six districts, while Sanders won the other two. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have exceeded the viability threshold in at least one Ward 4 district.

Waterloo has always voted for the Democratic Party in general elections. The city has yet another difference: The results of the caucus have forecast the possible democratic candidate in the last five election cycles. In 2016 Hillary Clinton took Waterloo on the way to the nomination despite losing the county to Sanders.

