[pete-buttigieg-slams-mike-bloomberg,-bernie-sanders-as-‘most-polarizing-figures’-all-through-democratic-debate]

LAS VEGAS — Pete Buttigieg claims Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are “the two most polarizing figures on this stage” and the Democratic Bash won’t be able to allow its presidential primary arrive down to those two candidates.

Buttigieg reported in the course of Wednesday night’s discussion that the celebration should not have to decide on “in between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that cash should to be the root of all ability.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor mentioned the alternative would be amongst “a single applicant who wants to melt away this celebration down and one more prospect who wants to acquire this party out.” He stated the party need to in its place place forth another person who “is in fact a Democrat.”

Sanders shot again and stated his marketing campaign is hoping to give a voice and electric power to working folks “somewhat than your billionaire marketing campaign contributors.”