[pete-buttigieg-slams-mike-bloomberg,-bernie-sanders-as-‘most-polarizing-figures’-all-through-democratic-debate]

LAS VEGAS — Pete Buttigieg claims Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are “the two most polarizing figures on this stage” and the Democratic Occasion cannot enable its presidential most important occur down to these two candidates.

Buttigieg claimed in the course of Wednesday night’s discussion that the social gathering shouldn’t have to pick “among a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and the billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all electricity.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor claimed the choice would be in between “just one candidate who needs to burn up this occasion down and one more applicant who wishes to buy this get together out.” He stated the social gathering need to in its place set forth a person who “is in fact a Democrat.”

Sanders shot back and reported his marketing campaign is striving to give a voice and electricity to working people today “alternatively than your billionaire campaign contributors.”