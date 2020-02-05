Pete Buttigieg stimulates the momentum in Iowa in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg wants to use his dynamism as the race for the Democratic nomination moves from Iowa to New Hampshire.

The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Has a lean lead over Vermont, US senator Bernie Sanders in state equivalents, while results continue to flow in from Monday’s failed Iowa caucuses, although Sanders leads the popular mood.

On a call with supporters Wednesday night, Buttigieg praised the “historic success of his campaign in Iowa” and thanked the donors that he said “delivered a result that surprised the country.”

“Because of what we have been able to do, we are able to arrive in New Hampshire as the candidate for the momentum in this race,” he continued.

Buttigieg quickly won the victory at the end of Monday and addressed supporters in Iowa before the State Democratic Party released a single result after a technical snafu derailed report from the district.

This gave the 38-year-old the opportunity to fly triumphantly into New Hampshire, while his competitors rushed to give their own twist to the chaos.

“If Iowa was our first chance to show that we have the opportunity to win, New Hampshire is our chance to show that we have received a boost,” Buttigieg told his supporters on Wednesday.

He then asked for a “wave of financial support right now to bring us to that finish in New Hampshire.”

Starting Wednesday evening, Buttigieg owned 26.5% of the equivalents of Iowa state delegates, while 92% of districts reported. Sanders was 25.6%, followed by US Senator Elizabeth Warren at 18.3%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.9% and US Senator Amy Klobuchar at 12.1%.

“We know it will be tight,” said Buttigieg senior adviser Jess O’Connell. “Put on your belt – it only gets tighter.”

Sanders’ campaign on Wednesday continued to push the leadership role of the Vermont senator in the popular mood to keep it going.

Biden, on the other hand, admitted that he was dull and called his likely fourth place “a guts” during a campaign event in Somersworth, N.H.

Despite an impressive performance in Iowa, Buttigieg said he remains an “underdog” in Granite State, where he recently voted in a distant fourth place. It was Sanders who led the newest Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters – released on the eve of the caucuses – with 31% support. Biden came in second with 24%, while Warren finished third with 17% and Buttigieg finished fourth with 8% support.