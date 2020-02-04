Pete Buttigieg takes a close lead when the first Iowa Caucus results arrive

February 4 (UPI) – Pete Buttigieg had a narrow lead over Senator Bernie Sanders in the initial feedback announced in Iowa on Tuesday.

With around two-thirds of the districts reported, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana received 26.9 percent of the state’s delegates, while Sanders, I-Vt., Had 25.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Had 18.3 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden had 15.6 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Had 12.6 percent.

Andrew Yang (1.1 percent) and Tom Steyer (0.3 percent) stood at the end of the field.

Buttigieg, who spoke on the campaign trail in Laconia, N.H., announced to his followers the early results of the gatherings.

“We don’t know all the numbers, but we know so much: A campaign that started four years ago with four employees … has taken its place at the top of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for it Country, “he said.

“This fact is an amazing victory for this campaign, this candidacy and this vision in which you all participated.”

The results of the Iowa caucus were delayed by almost a whole day, which gave the state’s first vote in the 2020 peak season a black eye.

Troy Price, chairman of the state’s Democratic Party, said that candidates’ campaigns would have more than half of the results by 5:00 p.m. EST, though it did not specify when the full results might be known.

Earlier on Tuesday, he told reporters that the “underlying data” captured on a smartphone app and used by district executives to report voting results was “valid” but that a coding problem in the system only partially led to results have.

“This problem has been identified and resolved,” he said. “The application’s reporting problem did not affect the ability of district chairs to report data accurately.”

The ultimate goal, he said, is to ensure the “integrity and accuracy of the process”. He added that the party had “every clue”, the app was safe and there was no hacking.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, issued a statement late Tuesday stating what happened on Monday night “should never happen again”.

“We have employees working around the clock for the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted,” he said. “It is clear that the app in question was not working properly.”

The technology provider had to “bill absolutely transparently”, what went wrong with the application, he demanded.

Some chairs near Iowa noticed problems with the app during Monday’s tests, but assumed they were sporadic, the Des Moines Register reported. The problem became a debilitating disorder after the caucuses were completed and the organizers found that they couldn’t log into the app. Price said the problems were first discovered when the results arrived and the officials checked them with accuracy checks.

Nevada State Democratic Party leader William McCurdy II said Tuesday that the party “can confidently say what happened in the Iowa Caucus last night will not take place in Nevada on February 22” and denied reports that the same app should be used.

“We won’t be using the same app or vendor as the Iowa Caucus,” he said. “We have already developed a number of backups and redundant reporting systems and are currently looking into the best way forward.”

Democratic presidential hopers who had spent a few days in Iowa traveled to New Hampshire – the next stop on the main calendar – without knowing how they were developing. New Hampshire will make its first appearance next Tuesday.

“It is a total meltdown,” said Anita Dunn, adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden told supporters that he expected a “long night” because of the delay, but added, “I’m fine.”

“It will be tight after all signs,” he said. “We will go out here with our share of delegates. We don’t know what it is yet, but we feel good about how we’re doing.”

Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign, who led some of the latest polls, released its own internal polls that show it won with 30 percent of the vote in almost 40 percent of the counties.

“I feel good if we get good results in Iowa,” said the Vermont senator.

Sanders’ Camp numbers showed that former South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished second with 24.6 percent, followed by 21.2 percent for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and 12.4 percent for Biden. However, not all districts were included in Sanders’ numbers.

“We are aware that this does not replace the full data of the Iowa Democratic Party, but we firmly believe that our supporters have worked too long to delay the results of this work,” said Jeff Weaver, a consultant by Sanders.

“The race still seems to be open and we thought it would go this far after last night,” Benjamin Gerdes, spokesman for the businessman and philanthropist Tom Steyer, told The Hill.

“We still feel like we have a real chance.”

In a speech to her supporters on Monday evening, Warren focused on criticizing Trump.

“(Tuesday) Donald Trump will give a speech on the state of the union,” she said. “But I have a message for every American: Our union is stronger than Donald Trump. And in less than a year, if that man is replaced by a very stubborn woman, our union will be stronger than ever.”

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, promised to advance the Iowa mystery.

“We know there are delays, but we do know one thing: we are pushing beyond our weight,” she said Monday evening to a crowd. “Somehow I’ll get on a plane to New Hampshire tonight.”

Buttigieg said he was confident of being the big winner in Hawkeye State.

“We don’t know all the results, but when everything is said and done, Iowa, you shocked the nation,” he said. “Because after all signs, we’re going to New Hampshire victorious.”

“This race is a mess,” candidate Andrew Yang added. “This means that the opportunity grows for us because there is no clear leader or no clear field. New Hampshire is becoming more important than ever.”

Author Marianne Williamson, who left the race last month, criticized Iowa election officials.

“Doing everything about the app is a red herring,” she said. “Something went wrong here tonight, and it wasn’t just an app.

“In a healthy democracy, Tom Perez (Democratic Party leader) would step down today. The way it is, the results will probably never be fully determined. The DNC’s stance will be,” You will get over it, “and the whole incident will get stuck like a cloud of uncertainty throughout the campaign. “

Democratic election campaign in Iowa before the caucus

In 2020, Democratic presidential candidates from left to right, Tom Steyer, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar gather for a debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14th. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Senator Michael Bennet spoke at the Brown & Black Presidential Forum in Des Moines on January 20. He did not qualify for the January debate in Iowa. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Biden speaks at a community event at Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge on January 21. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Biden speaks on January 21 at a community event in Ames. Candidates are continuing their campaign on Monday to prepare Iowa’s election assemblies for the first time in the nation. Biden has said that approaching the Middle East through diplomacy could alleviate the violence and tensions felt with the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Klobuchar speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines on Sunday. She said she would leave some troops in the Middle East, but at a lower level. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

In her campaign, Klobuchar also cited a lack of Democratic support for a Medicare for All plan, saying that the health debate should focus on solving specific problems through a nonprofit public option. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, greets supporters as he closes the City Hall campaign on January 15th in Newton. Buttigieg unveiled a $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at improving water quality, public transportation, and the National Highway Trust Fund. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

As a military veteran, Buttigieg has criticized Trump for deploying more troops to the Middle East. However, he suggested that the US remain committed. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Sanders replies to a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He has spoken out against high medical costs and technical giants. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

The fans are cheering on Sanders when he comes to a rally in Ames on Saturday. Sanders also unveiled a plan to fully repay $ 1.6 trillion in student debt. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Warren speaks at a block party for community activists in Des Moines on January 18. The Massachusetts Senator unveiled a plan to pay off most American student loans and said she would start on her first day at the White House. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Warren answers a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund investor, had put on makeup before running a post-debate program in Des Moines on January 14. According to Steyer, his experience in building a company and creating jobs sets him apart from other candidates. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang answers a question in the Brown & Black Presidential Forum. He raised more than $ 16.5 million in the fourth quarter of the fundraiser. Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo