Pete Buttigieg takes the lead in the first Iowa results after the president’s mess

DES MOINES, IOWA – Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the first batch of long delayed results from the chaotic rallies of the Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday, and former Vice President Joe Biden did poorly in fourth place, with 62 percent of the counties reporting.

US Senator Bernie Sanders took second place in the first results and US Senator Elizabeth Warren third. The release came almost 21 hours after Iowans gathered in more than 1,600 public places to begin the five-month trump-pick process for Republican President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s first results on state delegate equivalents have traditionally reported that the winner Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 26.9 percent, Sanders 25.1 percent, Warren 18.3 percent, and Biden 15.6 Percent made up. Senator Amy Klobuchar was fifth with 12.6 percent.

Sanders led the referendum, which is not intended to determine the delegates who will vote at the Democratic National Convention in July.

It was an awkward start to 2020 after a bad-tempered presidential campaign four years ago, accused of hacking and disinformation, which led to a two-year federal government investigation into Russia’s interference in elections.

Officials blamed inconsistencies surrounding a new mobile voting app for the unusual delay in Iowa, the state that traditionally launches a US presidential campaign that culminates on November 3 this year.

Angry Democrats feared that this would only increase Trump’s reelection offer and prompted some election campaigns by Democratic candidates to question whether the results were legitimate.

“As a party leader, I deeply apologize for this,” Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa State Party, told reporters. “We worked day and night to make sure these results were correct.”

The Republicans asked how Democrats could rule the country if they couldn’t carry out a caucus, while Trump ridiculed the Democrats on Twitter and described the delay as “unchecked disaster.”

Before the results were published, Biden’s election workers named gross mistakes in the caucuses.

“What we are saying is that there are some inconsistencies that the process, integrity, is at stake. And the Iowa Democratic Party needs to review this data, recheck it a third time and a fourth time because it matters is getting it right, ”Symone Sanders, senior advisor to the Biden campaign, told reporters.

“It looks like a mess,” said Jessica Leonard, 41, who runs a food truck in Winterset, Iowa, and usually chooses democratically.