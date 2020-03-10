Pete Buttigieg to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D) comes out of the political box after his failed presidential nomination, and goes bankrupt on the afternoon scene, inviting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

The former mayor of South Bend will be the guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Thursday, he confirmed during a Monday appearance hearing on Today.

@ PeteButtigieg tells @craigmelvin what’s ahead, including the guest who will be hosting an evening show. pic.twitter.com/hpjVyDCgBX

– TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

Buttigieg told Craig Melvin today that he and her husband plan to have a “time” and promise to “make myself useful in new ways” later. However, he added that he would “have fun first” and announced his next performance in the afternoon, offering a “large slate of guests.”

“Sir Patrick Stewart is coming, we are really excited about that,” Buttigieg said.

“Hopefully some more fun ideas that mine don’t write,” said the monologue. “It will be fun.”

“The thing about getting out of a presidential campaign is that you focused on just one thing and one thing,” he added. “It’s nice to be able to shrink back to life.”

Buttigieg stepped down and formally approved Joe Biden (D) before Super Tuesday.

“It was always a much bigger goal than me as President. And in that same sense, I’m excited to endorse and support Joe Biden for the President of the United States,” Buttigieg said last week.

Buttigieg is not the only former Democratic candidate to appear on the nightly scene. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) made a crazy appearance on Saturday Night Live, appearing in a humorous sketch of The Ingraham Angle’s Fox News over the weekend.

Asked who would endorse, Warren, who has yet to formally support another candidate, asked, “Maybe I’ll just bring out a New York Times and bring them in.”

