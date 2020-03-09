Pete Buttigieg to Visitor Host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” This Week

Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president throughout a speech at the Century Center on March 01, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photograph by Scott Olson/Getty Photos)

It appears like Elizabeth Warren will not be the only previous Democratic presidential applicant to make a late-evening Tv set look immediately after dropping out of the race: Pete Buttigieg will reportedly just take more than internet hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel later on this 7 days.

The previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana suspended his campaign just before Tremendous Tuesday and endorsed Joe Biden, and on the Today Display this morning, he spoke to Craig Melvin about his designs for the potential, which seemingly contain the visitor-hosting gig.

“On Thursday I’m gonna be guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Buttigieg claimed. “So we’re definitely enthusiastic for that — lining up a terrific slate of company. Sir Patrick Stewart’s coming on — we’re pretty thrilled about that.”

When asked about whether or not or not he’ll be delivering a monologue in the course of the visual appearance on Thursday, he responded, “Yeah! Very well, hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be executing some producing for that. But I assume it’s likely to be fun. You know, the issue about coming off of a presidential campaign is you have been centered on a person matter and one particular thing only. It’s pleasant to be ready to zoom out and just arrive again at everyday living.”

You can check out the total conversation down below.

View @PeteButtigieg’s total unique interview with @craigmelvin about why he still left the presidential race, what’s next for him and much much more. pic.twitter.com/sDrSVJrO2z

— Now (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

