Pete Dunne explains how the tag team with Matt Riddle came about and how it interacted with Vince McMahon

Pete Dunne was the face of NXT UK when it first became a brand in WWE, but now the brand is doing so well that it was able to spread its wings a little and do more in the US.

The bruiser weight has spent more time in the Orlando NXT, but he says Birmingham will always be home and he keeps an eye on NXT UK.

talkSPORT

Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Alex McCarthy, Sean Hayes and Pete Dunne on the WWE UK PC

At the moment, Dunne is about to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with the unlikely bedmate Matt Riddle.

talkSPORT met Dunne during the Royal Rumble weekend in Texas and the first thing we talked about was how this pairing came about?

“Well, we played a few tag matches at live events, so I don’t know where the idea came from, but it was definitely something I was happy about,” said Dunne. “It’s a bit out of my comfort zone, isn’t it? And I made it easy to play these long, epic matches during my title race.

“I’m still going to have cool matches, but I think we’ll be more known for talking and that’s not something I thought I was known for, was it?” I can’t wait to see what happens. For me, some of the people I respect the most, like William Regal and Kurt Angle, they were these fantastic wrestlers, some of the best in the world, but they are also known for making people laugh. And that’s a big part of building that relationship with the audience. “

WWE

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle were the Dusty Rhodes Classic

Dunne is absolutely right and viewers at Worlds Collide saw the comedic timing that the longest-serving NXT UK champion with Riddle had during his promotional segment with the Grizzled Young Vets.

Dunne had many important moments at the WWE and he did a lot of great matches. We were excited to see what his relationship with Vince McMahon might look like.

“I don’t remember what he said to me first, but I had some interactions with him and he was absolutely great with me. When I played that RAW match against Enzo, he ended up doing a lot of good to me he loved the game, he loved the match Adam [Cole] and I had on the Survivor Series, and he always appreciated us for our hard work, so I had great interactions with him. “

Isn’t he intimidating? There are a lot of stories about how intimidating McMahon is and what kind of character he is, but Dunne didn’t understand that mood.

Pete Dunne is the NXT UK Champion

“It’s definitely cool to be with someone like that. I’ve seen him on TV for years, he’s the greatest heelball player in wrestling, it’s cool. But I’m not a nervous person, I just do it. I’m not excited. But it’s definitely cool to be with people like that, ”said Dunne.

Since Dunne has not been seen in the last two NXT UK TakeOvers, many fans have accepted that he went beyond them for the time being.

They did well in his absence, however, and he was with both of them with whom he didn’t wrestle behind the scenes.

Does Dunne have the ear of someone like William Regal recommending talent for NXT UK?

“100 percent, I can go to him at any time,” Dunne said. “The thing is, he already knows everyone. But I will also look for people and say that I think that person would be great. Wild boar was my suggestion. And not that he’s underutilized, it’s [for him] beginnings at NXT UK. But there is so much more to show him. That will happen someday. So I’m definitely going to look for people, but it’s not just William Regal. He obviously knows a lot of British talent, but someone like Matt Bloom will come and tell me what you think about that person. So they’re great and good to have, because as it is in Britain, there is no tension behind the scenes. Everyone just wants to do the best show we can. “

BT Sport is WWE’s exclusive live broadcaster in the UK and shows Raw, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK as well as all the biggest PPV events of the year at the BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or in the app or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.