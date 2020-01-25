Pete Stark, 40-year-old congressman who has expanded health insurance, dies

January 25 (UPI) – Fortney ‘Pete’ Stark, who has represented Northern California in the US House of Representatives for 40 years and has contributed to expanding health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and COBRA, among others, passed away on Friday. He was 88 years old.

Fortney H. “Fish” Stark III told the Washington Post that his father had died of leukemia at his home in Hardwood, Ma.

“Congressman Pete Stark was a lawgiver who gave the voiceless with a hammer, and Congress, Californians and all Americans will miss him deeply,” said House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, also a California democrat. said in a statement.

: “https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/12420-2” target = “_ blank”}

“Congressman Stark dedicated his life to defending the right of every American to high quality and affordable healthcare.”

In 1986, as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, he founded the COBRA initiative to “help working Americans maintain cover in times of financial uncertainty,” even if they lose their jobs, Pelosi said.

He was also the architect of the Emergency Treatment and Active Work Act, which ensured that hospitals should treat all people seeking emergency treatment regardless of their coverage.

More recently, under President Barack Obama in 2008, he helped write parts of the Affordable Care Act.

“Personally and professionally, I was proud to work with Pete to adopt the Affordable Care Act, which is now a pillar of health and economic security in America,” said Pelosi.

Stark, who became the first declared atheist in Congress in 2007, supported laws that prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ people in adoption and paid family vacation.

“‘Feisty’ is a good word for him, and in a way he was a contrarian,” said Larry Gerston, emeritus professor of political science at San Jose State University, on Saturday. “By marching at his own pace, he might have made people feel uncomfortable, but at a time when so many people are measured and careful about what they say, he was remarkable for his openness.”

In 1972 he dissolved George P. Miller in an East Bay district between Oakland and San Jose.

In 2012, he lost a reelection offer to Democratic MP Eric Swalwell and retired.

“Pete Stark gave decades of civil service in East Bay a voice for the working class,” Swalwell wrote on Twitter. “His knowledge of politics, particularly healthcare, and his rejection of unnecessary wars have demonstrated his deep care and spirit. Our community mourns the loss.”

Before serving in Congress, he founded Security National in the 1960s, which he called “a bank whose sole purpose was to meet the financial needs of the working class.” It was said to be the first in the country to offer free exams.

Stark graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1953 and then served in the Air Force before completing a master’s degree in business administration from the University of California at Berkeley in 1960.

Notable deaths from 2020

Jim teacher

Long-time television news presenter Jim Lehrer will receive an award for his life’s work from the St. Louis press club on February 21, 2018. The co-founder of PBS NewsHour died on Thursday at the age of 85. Photo by Bill Greenblatt / UPI | Stock Photo

Rocky Johnson

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (C) hugs his mother Ata Johnson and his father, the WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Rocky Johnson, during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. Rocky Johnson , aka Wayde Douglas Bowles, died on January 15, 2020 at the age of 75. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Don Larsen

Don Larsen drops his hat at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the final game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 21, 2008. The Yankees Pitcher is the only person in history to have a perfect game in a world series. He died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon (R) stands with his girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown at the “Sparkle” premiere on August 16, 2012 in Los Angeles. Gordon died on January 1, 2020 of a drug overdose at the age of 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

David Stern

NBA Commissioner David Stern attends a pre-season NBA game in Paris on October 6, 2010. The former commissioner died on January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Photo: David Silpa / UPI | Stock Photo

0 out of 0