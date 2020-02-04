Peter continues to reward drama on “The Bachelor” with Kelsey and Tammy

NEW YORK – Our “Bachelor” Peter made some women mad this week with his tasteless behavior.

We started with Peter still struggling with the Alayah situation. He asked her to stay after his random return this week. Then, after seeing the reaction of the other women, Peter bowed under the pressure, again, and asked Alayah to leave for the second time.

At the rose ceremony, Peter gave roses to:

1) Victoria F. (head to head)

2) Kelsey (one-on-one)

3) Madison

4) Sydney

5) Natasha

6) Lexi

7) Hannah Ann

8) Shiann

9) Mykenna

10) Victoria P.

11) Kelley

12) Tammy

Costa Rica

When the women arrived in Costa Rica – Peter told them a lame story about how he encountered a cougar … well, he was joking. It turns out that he tripped while riding in a golf cart and broke his drink on his forehead and needed 22 stitches. There’s been a lot going on about how Peter gets hurt, but they barely took a minute to talk about it on the show. Although they played this “incident” surveillance video during the credits:

Sydney head to head

Peter took Sydney by helicopter and they watched a volcano and the rainforest. They kissed a lot. Even after they landed, Sydney would start talking to him and he would just kiss her. During dinner, she described her life growing up and how she was bullied for being bicultural. Peter sympathized with her and liked her to open up to him. He offered her the rose date. Then they took things to the next level in the hot tub and outside of the hot tub.

Wow! You are daring … and the Bachelor appreciates it. You share a moment by looking you in the eye. pic.twitter.com/KEWDwoOBFG

– The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2020

Date of the group

The date of the group was for Shiann, Kelsey, Victoria F., Madison, Natasha, Victoria P., Lexi, Hannah Ann, Tammy and Mykenna. The card said, “Let’s capture our love today.” They all went to a waterfall to take photos for Cosmopolitan! You can see it in the March issue of the magazine. The editor told them to be bold and take risks.

Victoria F. went to kill and kissed Peter in front of the other women – just as they were sitting there! Kelsey continued to panic – she really can’t bear to see the other women with Peter. Hannah Ann also came in for a kiss. Victoria F. won the honor of being on the cover with Peter, so it seemed that her audacity paid off. It paid off in addition to kisses, that’s for sure.

During the cocktail party, Peter wished Victoria F. a happy birthday when she was 26 years old. He told her he really loved her, and she just said, huh, and he said, “That’s all I get, I’m not done with you yet!” And there have been many no more kisses. He says that time with her is never enough. She is definitely a pioneer.

Hannah Ann told Peter that she appreciates that he always gives 100% on group dates, so she feels like she has to do the same. He told her that she was “the cutest thing there is”. Kelsey told Peter that she knew she was not completely herself and that he seemed not to have noticed, but continued to talk about her feelings and how difficult it was to get them have at a group date after they have had such a good one. -in one last week. She told him that she fell in love with him. He just looked at her blankly then kissed her. But, he told her that she shouldn’t be afraid because he has thought about her a lot and he feels it too.

Tammy used her time to talk to the Kelsey trash can. She broke the cardinal rule of using her time to talk about someone else. It almost always turns around. She even warned Peter that Kelsey is drinking excessively. Peter told Tammy that he hated hearing that about him because they had just had a nice conversation. He then put Kelsey aside and asked her if she had a mental disorder. Kelsey said she was emotional, but had no breakdowns. Peter warned her that it was not going to get any easier and she promised to tell him if she had a problem.

Kelsey went on the warpath to confront the women and said that she was not emotionally unstable. The other women all told her that she was selfish because many of them did not have a one-on-one date and she did. They told her that she was exaggerated with her reaction to someone else getting an appointment. Tammy called Kelsey for being upset by a bottle of champagne for four days, but she never admitted to being the one who called her “unstable”. At the end, Peter gave Hannah Ann the group a date! It was a shock. Victoria F. thought she had it in the bag, but it seems that Peter cannot resist the kindness of Hannah Ann.

Kelley one-on-one

Kelley wanted to get into the dating level and just want to have fun. Peter says their relationship seems to have stabilized and he wants to see if it can develop. They went for a spiritual cleansing in the rainforest with gurus who facilitated it. A pendulum said that they were not on the same life path at the time and Peter felt that he was not giving everything. Her candle showed that she was “repressed”. Interesting.

Confrontation of Kelsey and Tammy

Back at the hotel, Tammy told Kelsey that she had told Peter about her, but only in the sense that she was distracted caring for others. They argued over who could better express their emotions, and Tammy told Kelsey that she was drunk and worried about her. Kelsey tried to defend herself but Tammy said she could just keep crying for herself over the bottles of wine. Hard!

Part 2 of Kelley and Peter’s One-on-One

Peter doesn’t feel like Kelley is invested in him. He says he has doubts but he still feels for her. Kelley said she was frustrated with her indecision in the face of Alayah. She doesn’t feel like she can speak to him. She told him that she could definitely be engaged to him if their relationship was in the right place. Kelley said she wanted someone who is her real half and challenge herself. Peter begged her to trust the process and offered her the date of the rose, and she accepted it. They swam in the waterfall, shared intimate moments, but Kelley is still skeptical with so many other women in the photo at this point.

Kelsey visits Peter

Kelsey decided that she should dispel Peter’s doubts. She went to visit Peter and told him that the situation with her crying had become very disproportionate. She said she was good with most girls but she didn’t want anyone to confuse him before the rose ceremony. Peter said that their connection is growing and that she should not doubt that he knows it. Then Kelsey dropped Tammy’s name and said that she was telling the other girls that she had a drinking problem and that she was taking pills. She said she had a little too much the night she got emotional, but she has no problem and the things Tammy says are hurtful. Peter agreed. Then they had a little time to go out. So it seems like it was worth the trip for her. Peter told Kelsey that he was really seeing something with her and he gave her a rose on the spot! She was immediately worried about what the other girls would say, but he told her to take it.

Ceremony of roses

Peter decided to go straight to the rose ceremony instead of a cocktail party and they all blamed Kelsey. She apologized but no one cared. She told Tammy that she had told Peter what she had said about it to the other women about the alcohol and the pills. Tammy first started to deny saying it, but then admitted it. The other women stayed for Kelsey and told her that she shouldn’t have raised Kelsey. Sydney and Tammy started fighting because Tammy tried to say that she had destroyed Alayah, but Sydney said that Peter asked her if that was the way it was. Mykenna sat there and cried. Before Peter could distribute roses, Tammy dismissed him. We are not sure what was said, but he decided to continue.

1) Sydney (head to head)

2) Hannah Ann (group date)

3) Kelley (head to head)

4) Kelsey (Visit to Peter)

5) Victoria F.

6) Madison

7) Natasha

8) Victoria P.

9) Mykenna

10) Tammy

Shiann warned him on the way out that what she sees of certain women is not who they really are. Lexi was also eliminated.

On Wednesday, the drama intensifies even more, so don’t miss this second episode this week!

