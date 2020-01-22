Peter Crouch cheats on Ms. Abbey Clancy with a fake tattoo to encourage the podcast return

To promote the return of Peter Crouch’s BBC podcast, the former English striker beat his wife up with a fake tattoo.

Back to his third series “That Peter Crouch Podcast”, in which the former soccer player teams up with Tom Fordyce from BBC Sport and Chris Stark from Radio 1. The podcast offers a genuine insight into the life of a professional football player and serves as a guide for all areas, from changing rooms to the right side of your manager.

So that the return to BBC Sounds doesn’t go unnoticed, BBC Creative designed a fake tattoo of the English striker that celebrated his football icon – the “robot” – that Crouch then put on to shock his partner.

Crouch is shown in a tattoo shop when he video calls his wife Abbey Clancy to inform them. Not surprisingly, she isn’t particularly pleased.

In the prank video, Claire Jullien, head of marketing for the portfolio, said, “It’s always fun to promote Peter Crouch podcast, and with Series 3 we went out of our way to describe the personality of Crouchy and the podcast itself, all of our activities, whereby the prank is the perfect heroic piece ”.

When the second series returned in March last year, the team proceeded in a similarly humorous way. The spot featured a BBC anchor that appeared to be providing some “breaking news” that turned out to be Crouch’s second series.