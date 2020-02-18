[peter-crouch-responds-to-jose-mourinho’s-joke-that-he-could-possibly-be-essential-as-tottenham-undergo-striker-disaster-with-heung-min-son-now-injured]

Panic not, Tottenham lovers, Peter Crouch is ready to arrive out of retirement and clear up the club’s injuries crisis.

The former Spurs striker created himself out there to Jose Mourinho subsequent the information that Heung-min Son could pass up the rest of the time with an arm fracture.

AFP or licensors Mourinho was in a light-hearted mood at his push meeting on Tuesday

Son joins Harry Kane on the sidelines, leaving Mourinho devoid of a recognised senior striker for the foreseeable long term.

In his press meeting on Tuesday, the Tottenham manager was asked about the chance of signing a striker regardless of the transfer window becoming shut – maybe a no cost agent.

Mourinho chuckled as he instructed that Crouch could potentially be the reply to all of his issues.

AFP Crouch scored 24 ambitions for Tottenham above two seasons, possessing joined from Portsmouth in 2009

Adhering to his retirement at the conclude of past year, Spurs could technically indicator Crouch need to he choose to place his boots back again on, type of like Manchester United did with Paul Scholes in 2012.

And it’s no laughing matter for the former England global, who took to Twitter to insist that he will head the call if needed.

Crouch, 39, responded to a video clip of Mourinho’s press meeting with the uncomplicated information: “I’m ready Jose #thereturn”