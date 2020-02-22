[peter-crouch-reveals-jose-mourinho-facetimed-him-to-see-if-he-was-out-there-for-tottenham-after-accidents-to-harry-kane-and-heung-min-son]

Peter Crouch has disclosed Jose Mourinho FaceTimed him to see if he was obtainable to fill the attacking void at Tottenham.

Spurs could be with out crocked stars Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (arm) for the relaxation of the year.

AFP Crouch scored 24 goals for Tottenham more than two seasons, having joined from Portsmouth in 2009

In their absence, Lucas Moura has been leading the line, but has unsuccessful to score a Premier League goal considering the fact that December 15.

Long-expression accidents to Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) observed LaLiga give Barcelona permission to signal a striker outside of the transfer window – and they did just that with the £16million arrival of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

On Tuesday, when asked in a push meeting if Tottenham could do the exact and make an crisis signing, Spurs manager Mourinho reported: “I wasn’t knowledgeable of that probability.

“I don’t think it is possible… Peter Crouch!”

Crouch, who retired from football final summer time, took to Twitter to jokingly respond: “I’m completely ready Jose. #thereturn.”

And due to the fact then, Mourinho hilariously achieved out to Crouch by means of FaceTime to inquire ‘are you prepared, then?’

Crouch, who performed for Tottenham for two yrs from 2009, told the Mail: “Ordinarily, I would not have answered. The simple fact it was a FaceTime simply call, while, made matters a little bit various.

“My preliminary considered was that it was my wife Abbey, who had gone to the Brits.

“I assumed it was her displaying me what she was going to use for the ceremony. But when I answered, it was not Abbey staring again from the other end, it was Mourinho, sitting in his office with a glint in his eye.

“’Are you all set, then?’ Jose was laughing now – almost as a great deal as I was. ‘Peter! Arrive on! We need to have you! We need you!’

“Tottenham’s push place of work experienced my number and experienced specified it to the supervisor.

“As a great deal as I would appreciate to answer his simply call, on the other hand, I concluded – presented the refuelling I have carried out considering that getting into retirement – that it may well consider me a tiny longer than normal to recapture comprehensive exercise.

“It’s with regret to say, then, that I will not be scoring any Premier League goals in the in the vicinity of foreseeable future, though it was a satisfaction to converse to Mourinho.”