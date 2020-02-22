[peter-crouch-slams-tottenham-manager-jose-mourinho’s-‘negative’-and-‘demoralising’-strategies-right-after-chelsea-reduction]

Peter Crouch slammed Jose Mourinho’s ‘negative’ and ‘demoralising’ techniques following Tottenham’s two-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The outcome leaves Spurs 4 details behind fourth-positioned Chelsea, who gained thanks to objectives from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho bemoaned his lack of attacking options just after the activity

Very long-phrase accidents to Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (arm) have limited Mourinho’s attacking selections.

And their deficiency of attacking intent at Stamford Bridge showed as Lucas Moura and defender Davinson Sanchez forced Willy Caballero into program will save.

Crouch, who expended two years at Tottenham from 2009, likened Mourinho’s practices to the way Stoke employed to established up versus major Premier League clubs.

He instructed BT Activity: “I’ll be truthful I’ve played in devices like this, I’m speaking for Stoke Metropolis towards a Manchester United or towards a a lot greater aspect.

“This is a Tottenham side whole of expertise. Moura, [Tanguy] Ndombele, [Giovani] Lo Celso – they’ve received capacity to crack groups down.

“I don’t sense like they have to participate in this way. It is so damaging and then there are no concepts.

“Obviously [Steven] Bergwijn is taking part in up there on his very own, similarly to Dele Alli midweek [against RB Leipzig], he became so annoyed with the deficiency of support.

Getty Illustrations or photos Peter Crouch spent two seasons at Tottenham

“It’s demoralising, actually you occur off the pitch and truly feel like you haven’t even performed.”

Mourinho bemoaned his deficiency of attacking selections pursuing the activity.

Moura has been filling the void remaining by the hurt Kane, but has not scored a Premier League purpose since December 15.

Mourinho instructed talkSPORT: “Chelsea enjoy with a entire world winner striker [Giroud], on the bench an England striker [Tammy Abraham], in the stands a Belgium countrywide workforce striker [Michy Batshuayi].

“We have no strikers on the pitch, we have no strikers on the bench, we really do not even have strikers in the stands.

“We have one particular in the medical center [Son] and 1 at household [Kane]. Do you need me to convey to you just about anything additional?”