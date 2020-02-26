Feb. 26-June 14

Scottish-born Peter Doig grew up in Trinidad and Tobago and Canada, researched at the Chelsea College of Art and Design (now College of the Arts London) in the U.K. and has been primarily based in Port of Spain given that 2002. His landscape paintings, typically described as romantic and uncanny, are motivated by scenes from movies and spots he has lived, and show the affect of modern painters, this sort of as Gauguin, Matisse, Munch and Van Gogh.

This exhibition, Doig’s 1st solo present in Japan, explores the artist’s use of imagery and the creativeness, and functions early to latest performs. Highlights include things like his substantial-scale masterpieces “Gasthof zur Muldentalsperre” (2000-02) and “Night Bathers” (2019).

The National Museum of Present day Artwork, Tokyo three-one Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. until 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon., May possibly 7. 03-5777-8600 www.peterdoig-2020.jp/en