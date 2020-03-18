Peter Gabriel vs Lizzo might be the mashup we will need appropriate now

DJ Cummerbund, the mysterious mashup magician dependable for quite a few of the internets very best mashups, has returned with his most daily life-affirming bootleg but.

This time he is taken Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer – most lately observed in motion remaining done by pop star Harry Styles – and additional the vocal from numerous Grammy-profitable R&B star and top-notch flautist Lizzo’s 2016 hit Good As Hell.

“It is my sworn duty as a DJ to teach you all how to remain risk-free,” suggests Cumerbund. “Test these nails!”

Also producing appearances in the mashup are TLC, Stevie Ponder, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, BTS and the Purple Incredibly hot Chili Peppers. And, in frequent with Cummerbund’s other do the job, wrestler/rapper Randy “Macho Person” Savage.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=SyBRSlFgFLg

Past mash-ups from the clearly troubled Cummerbund incorporate a Bandersnatch-design and style mash-up adventure alongside far more classic examples of the artform including Rammstein vs Beyonce, Justin Bieber vs Tool, and Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana.

Then you can find Edgar Winter season vs Tupac vs Deep Purple, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52’s, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with extra Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Hearth, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.