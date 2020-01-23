Peter Kavinsky is in trouble in the new trailer “To All The Boys 2”

I don’t know much about you, but it was a week. However, Netflix has just given us the new trailer for To All The Boys 2: P.S. I still love you, so for two minutes and 39 seconds I’ll forget all my life problems. Accompany me.

To all boys 2, Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have made their relationship from a little fake to an official one. Things are in full swing … until they stop doing it John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), Another recipient of an old letter from Lara Jean, steps back into her life. Yes, yes, it’s time for the love triangle.

Beloved sisters Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish) and Lara Jeans best buddy Chris (Madeleine Arthur) Return. They join the unexpected new confidante of newcomer / Lara Jean Stormy (Holland Taylor).

Can Lara Jean love two boys at the same time? Find out on February 12th. Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

I’m not gonna lie, folks, I’m a big Jordan Fisher fan. It looks like a great old treasure. Solid cast, Netflix, solid cast.