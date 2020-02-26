[Peter Kay is returning with Dance For Life at London’s Alexandra Palace – how to get tickets]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Discoverfor facts of your info security rights Invalid Electronic mail

Peter Kay is returning with his Dance For Everyday living charity particular for a United kingdom tour.

The comic will get the tour across the country in aid of Most cancers Exploration British isles. This involves two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace on May perhaps 29-30.

Venues will be reworked with a big dance ground and kitted out with lights and sound products as Peter DJs a a few hour prolonged Dance For Existence ‘dance-a-thon’.

Peter says: “I’ve honestly never had so substantially fun as I had functioning on Dance For Daily life. The ambiance was so delighted and constructive it genuinely is a excellent way to increase funds for the worthiest of will cause. All people have to do is flip up and dance.”

It will mark his first appearances soon after he cancelled his big headline comedy tour owing to ‘unforeseen family circumstances’.

Beforehand he is sold far more than 75,000 tickets for Dance For Lifetime as effectively as boosting dollars on each individual night time of the tour.

This year’s tour will kick off at Manchester Central and also head to Liverpool’s M&S Arena before finishing up in London.

Contributors can also set up individual Dance For Lifestyle JustGiving internet pages to get sponsored for their very own dance-a-thon troubles, no matter if in aid or memory of good friends and spouse and children, or merely to help increase even much more funds for Most cancers Investigate Uk. For even further facts and to sign up for Peter’s fundraising team visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/danceforlife

You can obtain out how to get tickets beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at 9am on Friday February by means of ticketmaster.co.united kingdom or seetickets.com .

Tour dates