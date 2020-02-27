peter-laviolette-to-mentor-workforce-united-states-of-america-at-world-hockey-championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench immediately after remaining selected as the coach of the United States men’s national group for the earth hockey championships in Could.

The shift was announced by Usa Hockey on Wednesday, and will come seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators.

Laviolette ranks 16th in NHL wins with 637 covering four teams in excess of 18 seasons, together with the 2006 Stanley Cup winner Carolina Hurricanes. He also coached the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.

From Massachusetts, the 55-12 months-outdated Laviolette also has in depth practical experience symbolizing the U.S. as a coach and player on the intercontinental phase.

The tournament becoming held in Switzerland will mark the fourth time Laviolette has coached the U.S. at the environment championships, and first considering the fact that 2014, when the Us residents shed to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Belarus. He was also U.S. mentor in 2004, when the staff won a bronze medal, and ’05.

Laviolette also coached the nationwide workforce to an eighth-position end at the 2006 Olympics.

As a participant, Laviolette was a two-time Olympian, symbolizing the U.S. in 1988 and 1994, when he served as staff captain.

“Peter is a marvelous mentor and someone who has had accomplishment where ever he’s been,” claimed John Vanbiesbrouck, Usa Hockey’s assistant govt director of hockey functions. “We’re thrilled to have him back again as head coach of our men’s nationwide group.”

Team USA’s roster will begin remaining stocked the moment the NHL’s common time concludes all through the first weekend in April. The People in america have been minimal to successful just 6 bronze medals considering that a silver-medal end in 1950.

The world championships are scheduled to run from Might eight to 24.