Peter MacKay is there, Rona Ambrose is outside and Stephen Harper follows Jean Charest

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

The Conservatives will not even remember January 2020 with a touch of love. These are messy days for the Tories, and yesterday was one of the messiest. Paul Wells and Stephen Maher have teamed up to spread the word about it Stephen Harper has left the board of the Conservative Fund, the party’s fundraising arm.

Harper abruptly quit such an influential role in the party he co-founded, and that was groundbreaking news in Ottawa. But just a few minutes after Maclean’s release, an update came: Harper cut the ties to thwart a possible offer from the tour Jean CharestCharest and Harper were once allies, Wells and Maher write, but they had a dispute in 2007 when Charest paid billions in federal transfers for tax cuts. Of course, the fact that Charest was a liberal prime minister never helped.

A long-time conservative source has not glossed over the party’s problems: “The fund is in disarray.”

Who is in and who is out? The list of potential Tory contenders for the lead showed a lot of movement yesterday. Let’s go from top to bottom: Rona Ambrose? Out. Peter MacKay? “I’m in. Stay tuned.” MP Ted Falk? Maybe in, then definitely out. If you are part of a Tory group chat, you can now check in.

The latest on flight 752: Minister of transport Marc Garneau Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art … = 157 & lang = DE The government in Ottawa yesterday will demand reimbursement from reporters for the Canadian victims of the crashed commercial aircraft. “One of the requirements from a Canadian perspective, alongside justice, is compensation,” said Garneau. “Compensation from those who are guilty of having participated in this tragic accident. But let’s do the homework first. “[CBC News]

Secretary of State Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed that Canadian consular officials were on site in Tehran. “We spoke to banks and insurance companies to make it easier for families to get help, and we contacted airlines to discuss travel to and from Iran,” he tweeted.

Writing in Macleans, earlier Aviation security researcher Christine Negroni says people are the “greatest resource” in a post-mortem exam. And if Iranian authorities throw the perpetrators behind bars, they could accidentally put the probe at risk. “When the risk of punishment is eliminated, people are more likely to talk about mishaps, misunderstandings and yes, incompetence,” she writes. “These reports often reveal previously unknown dangers and can be addressed in return.” [Maclean’s]

Macleans columnist Tom Parkin says flight 752 can force a confrontation, at least to some extent, between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump, The US President’s foreign policy has repeatedly thrown Canada under the bus, Parkin writes The news enthusiastic prime minister has to stand up for his country in the face of an unpredictable American leader.

It is worth standing on this floor to reestablish Canadian values ​​and honor the victims of Flight 752. But it can also prepare the ground for a sharp decision that a president cannot make, who – under charge and in the face of the electorate – will soon pull us deeper into his infernal vortex.

Free money: Doug FordThe provincial government has intensified the PR fight with teachers who have started to go on a day’s strike in Ontario. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced a plan Parents pay up to $ 60 a dayper child to compensate for childcare costs when teachers leave the job. Mike Crawley, the Queen’s Park reporter for CBC News, reminded taxpayers that the province could afford up to $ 48 million a day: if teachers picketing, they would not be paid.

Speaking of taxpayers, most of us don’t want to pay the bill Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleSecurity costs if you move to Canada temporarily. So he reports Angus Reid Institute,

Some good news: Tareq Hadhad, a Syrian refugee who now lives in Antigonish, New South Wales, is known as a co-founder of a confectionery company called Peace by Chocolate. On Wednesday, he became a Canadian citizen. During the federal campaign last year, he still couldn’t vote – but he told Macleans that he was I can’t wait to vote The next time Canada will vote.