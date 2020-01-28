Peter MacKay’s big day – Macleans.ca

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

On Saturday, Peter MacKay officially kick-started his campaign to become the leader of the Federal Conservative Party. At his launch event in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, on his previous trip to Central Nova, he spoke about the role of the First Nations, immigrants and industry in building Canada and the Campaign logo, that is one of the more interesting campaign logos of recent memory. As a Twitter user stressed, once you see the Ms, you can’t see anything other than “mmmkay”. For the curious, the event was streamed live on Facebook.

With Pierre Poilievre and Rona Ambrose Officially, it looks like MacKay is losing. Erin O’Toolewho finished third in the last race of the conservative leadership Andrew Scheer and Maxime BernierAccording to a video that he posted on Twitter with the headline “Let’s go”, his campaign should start today. (After MacKay similarly announced “I’m in,” one has to wonder if two-word Twitter declarations are new normal for Tory candidates.) Although O’Toole is a MP for Durham, Ontario, he starts in AlbertaPerhaps hoping to get support from the prairies that MacKay doesn’t get.

Other candidates to be seen are: Michelle Rempelwho has yet to announce and Marilyn Gladuwho is upset about the lack of media coverage in her campaign. “I think more attention has been paid to those who have not yet been announced and they get a lot of press,” she told iPolitics. “I think it’s not fair and doesn’t look good in the media because it’s supposed to help women in politics.” The comment seems to neglect how much media attention Ambrose received, and may be more of an indication of name recognition than sexism, but her point is still up for grabs.

For the time being, new surveys indicate this Doug Ford’s Conservatives slip behind the currently troubled Liberals of Ontario. As the 338-year-old Canadian Philippe J. Fournier summarizes at Maclean, a majority of the Ontarians are on the side of the teachers during the current strike round, which Ford’s party is not doing a favor.

Did you fly from Wuhan to Toronto last Wednesday? In this case, the health authorities would like to speak to you after the first case of the Canadian coronavirus. A 50-year-old man who is now in quarantine at Sunnybrook Hospital suffered from a dry cough and muscle pain during the flight. Unfortunately, Canadian officials began health screening for coronavirus symptoms the day after the man’s arrival at Pearson Airport in Toronto. This means that the 30 or so people sitting within two meters of the man can expect to receive a call this week. As for someone who sits further away Dr. Eileen de Villa“We encourage people on this flight who have no signs of illness to continue their routine activities.” The general public should also be vigilant but not too concerned.

Today is International Holocaust Memorial Day75 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Numerous events take place across the country and internationally. Governor General Julie Payette will be in Poland for his official ceremony and mourn the death of 1 million Jews who were murdered there.

In an interview on Friday with NPR Mary Louise KellySecretary of State Mike Pompeo got more than a little angry after his interviewer switched subjects from Iran to Ukraine. You can read the full official log here, but the juicy part happened after the cameras stopped rolling. NPR summarized it as follows:

The interview ended immediately after the questions about Ukraine. Pompeo got up, leaned forward, and stared at Kelly in silence for a few seconds before leaving the room.

A few moments later, an adjutant asked Kelly to follow her without a recorder to Pompeo’s private living room at the State Department. The adjutant did not say that the following exchange would be confidential.

In the room, Pompeo screamed his displeasure when asked about Ukraine and asked Kelly to identify the country on a map, which she did. According to Kelly, he used repeated explosive devices and asked, “Do you think Americans are interested in Ukraine?” Then he said, “People will hear about it.”

In a statement on Saturday, Pompeo denied NPR’s report on the interaction.

In Pompeo’s statement, he called the entire fiasco “another example of how awkward the media has become in finding President Trump’s injury,” claiming Mary Louise Kelly pointed to Bangladesh, not Ukraine, when she did was instructed to find the country on a map. “It is worth mentioning Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine“He told her in his statement.

However, the Iranian problem is far from being solved. Three missiles hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. No group has taken responsibility, although Washington suspects it Military factions with Iranian support, No casualties were reported, but the Iraqi Prime Minister and the President of Parliament both condemned the attack and warned that this could lead to a widespread war.

In a final piece of American political news, Donald Trump made history as the first seated president March for Life rallyand spoke on Friday before thousands near the Capitol. “We are here for a very simple reason,” he said. “To defend the right of every child who is born and unborn to use his God-given potential.” In the 2016 elections, 81 percent of evangelicals supported Trump.

Finally in apolitical news, which is still the biggest of the weekend, Kobe Bryant He died yesterday in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter, two other passengers and the pilot. Heavy fog made visibility difficult, according to the TMZ, which resulted in the pilot accidentally flying into a mountain 1,700 feet high. RIP, black mamba.