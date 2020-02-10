Peter MacKay’s powerful ally – a lobbyist with connections between the SNC and Lavalin

The strategist, who has been working to make Peter MacKay Prime Minister for decades, is one of the high-level lobbyists who tried to persuade the Trudeau government to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution for bribing corrupt officials in Libya ,

William Pristanski, a well-connected former Brian Mulroney senior advisor, raises money and provides strategic advice for MacKay’s campaign to succeed Andrew Scheer, leader of the Canadian Conservative Party. It’s a relationship that will likely come into the spotlight if MacKay wins the lead race and takes over the party in June, as is likely.

MacKay is said to be near Pristanski, even closer than Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who put his impressive political organization in southern Ontario behind MacKay’s campaign. It’s a relationship that dates back to when MacKay was a student at Acadia University and his father Elmer gave up his seat in the House of Commons to give Brian Mulroney, the new leader of the Progressive Conservatives, a free choice. Mulroney won the race easily and in 1983 he became, briefly the deputy for Central Nova, the rider that Elmer and Peter both represented in Ottawa. Pristanksi was then a junior adjutant to Mulroney in Ottawa.

After Mulroney defeated John Turner and became prime minister in 1984, Pristanksi was his assistant who traveled and accompanied the world by his side while meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev, Deng Xiaoping, Margaret Thatcher, and other world leaders. Later he was chief of staff of several ministers in Mulroney’s cabinet and became more and more powerful.

He left the government in 1991 and founded his boutique lobby firm Prospectus Associates along with another progressive conservative worker, Robert Evershed, who has been one of Ottawa’s most successful defense lobbyists since then and who represents Lockheed Martin’s interest in the enormous F-35 procurement that MacKay cited, for example.

In 2004 Bruce Hartley, former adviser to Jean Chretien, joined the company and added serious strength to the liberal bank. With the addition of Hartley, the company now had two lobbyists with a former prime minister on speed dial.

The company’s small group of well-connected lobbyists takes care of the interests of some of the business’s most sought-after customers – including Walmart, Porsche, and the NHL. On its website, Prospectus prides itself on “offering a first class personalized service from experienced professionals”.

Pristanksi, who rubs his elbows at the Rideau Club and the Royal Ottawa Golf Club with Ottawa Power Brokers, is also a member of a more exclusive club: Tory hockey players. He has met several generations of conservative MPs and employees by renting ice cream for pickup hockey games in Ottawa, including Brown and MacKay.

Pristanski’s and Hartley’s deep political ties and experience may have something to do with SNC-Lavalin’s decision to close the company in 2017 when it faced a criminal case that threatened its global operations.

In 2015, the RCMP charged the company with fraud and corruption for burdening relatives of Muammar Gaddafi government officials with $ 48 million. The company, a major political donor, particularly of the federal liberals, fought the lawsuit and was intensely committed to changing the legal environment in Canada.

In April 2017, Hartley, on behalf of SNC-Lavalin, registered with the Federal Commissioner for Lobbying, as required by law. Pristanski followed a month later. Pristanski signed up to urge the government to “make policy changes related to white-collar crime”, especially deferred law enforcement agreements.

The two men were part of the successful lobbying blitz that SNC Lavalin undertook to persuade the Trudeau government to enact laws that would allow companies to prevent criminal offenses from being deferred by law enforcement agreements, an alternative that already exists exists in many other countries.

In 2017 Pristanski met with Catrina Tapley, the deputy secretary in the Secretariat office, and in 2018 with David MacNaughton, the then Canadian ambassador to the United States.

He also logged on to the lobby of Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on October 17, 2018, to “inform his employees of the current status of a potential remedial contract under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, which will become law in Canada in mid-September 2018 has been.”

On October 29, he met Ford along with Neil Bruce, then CEO of SNC-Lavalin, to seek Ford’s support in the company’s efforts to avoid criminal proceedings.

Hartley and Pristanski were part of an extremely well-connected group of insiders – including Bill Fox, a former Mulroney adviser, Kevin Lynch, a former member of the Privy Council, and Frank Iacobucci, a former Supreme Court Justice – who worked for and convinced the engineering giant Government successful in making quiet changes to the Penal Code that could have allowed SNC-Lavalin to escape trial.

Although it was a bipartisan effort, the conservatives did not shy away from attacking the Trudeau government when backstage lobbying became a political obligation.

Last year, Scheer demanded Trudeau’s resignation after former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould testified that the Prime Minister and his staff had put pressure on her to instruct the prosecutor to offer a deferred law enforcement agreement to SNC-Lavalin. The unveiling brought Trudeau’s government to the brink of collapse and cost him two senior ministers and his right-wing man, Gerald Butts.

Wilson-Raybould refused to intervene, and in December the company pleaded guilty to fraud and accepted a $ 280 million fine.

During the 2019 election campaign, Scheer repeatedly campaigned for the club quality of the lobbying process and pretended Trudeau to be the corrupt prime minister willing to take care of the interests of his well-connected friends. Similar attacks may be more difficult for MacKay to carry out since one of the lobbyists in the file has been a good friend and ally for so long.

Pristanski chaired the campaign for MacKay’s successful campaign to lead the progressive conservative party in 2003 and helped broker the contract with Red Tory activist David Orchard, who brought MacKay to the top.

Pristanski was with New Brunswick Senator Noel Kinsella when Kinsella persuaded Orchard to take his delegates to MacKay to agree not to merge the party with the Canadian alliance. According to Full Circle, Death and Resurrection in Bob Plamondon’s Canadian conservative politics, Pristanski went through the deal with MacKay before signing and then told Mulroney the details to get his blessing for the arrangement.

Pristanski was also involved in the merger talks with the Canadian alliance that began shortly after the Congress, which MacKay concluded despite his contract with Orchard.

According to the book, Pristanski Stephen Harper sent a message through mediators that MacKay would not compromise on the bottom line, and insisted on equality of riding in the leadership election, rather than the one-member-one-vote system from the Alliance. Harper eventually accepted MacKay’s terms and the parties were merged, which angered Orchard, who attacked MacKay for breaking his deal and described the merged party as “an abomination that was conceived and born of treason.”

Plamondon said Pristanski’s high reputation in the party is the result of his long relationship with Mulroney. “I think his credibility for the work he did was based on his time with Brian Mulroney,” Plamondon said in an interview. “And the Peter MacKay thing is that he remains involved in the political process.”

They seem to have stayed close together during the years when MacKay was Minister in Harper’s government. They played hockey together and their paths crossed in files that Pristanski advertised.

Pristanski seemed to keep MacKay’s leadership ambitions going. When MacKay announced in 2016 that it would stay out of the race that Andrew Scheer ultimately won, Pristanksi sent the press release.

According to sources, Pristanksi plays an active role in the MacKay 2020 campaign, although he neither manages nor manages it. “Mr. Pristanski has no other official role in the campaign as a volunteer with over 1,500 volunteers across Canada,” said Julie Vaux, who has recently become the campaign’s communications director.

Pristanski did not respond to requests for comments on his role or relationship with MacKay.

According to Vaux, former MP Alex Nuttall is the campaign manager, Toronto’s lobbyist, Michael Diamond, the deputy campaign manager. MacKay’s former chief of staff, Maureen Murphy, and former MP Brian Storseth are co-chairs of the campaign.

Pristanski may not have a formal role, but conservative insiders believe he is at the center of the campaign and closely advises MacKay on important personnel and organizational decisions.

Pristanski’s role in MacKay’s campaign “raises questions about MacKay’s judgment when he asks someone to work on his campaign to support a company convicted of bribery,” said Duff Conacher, coordinator of Democracy Watch, one Organization committed to ethics in the government. Conacher pointed out that Pristanski’s role in the campaign would prevent him from interfering with MacKay if MacKay became a MP again, and may even make it impossible to influence his office.

Pristanski campaigned for MacKay four times while MacKay was Secretary of Defense, on behalf of a Dalhousie University seafood company and twice on behalf of CAE defense company. Pristanski first signed up for the company’s lobby in 2011 while MacKay was Minister of Defense.

The rules for political organizers have now been tightened, and in the future Pristanski may not be able to hold meetings with MacKay for customers who want to do business with the government.

Vaux said MacKay is ready to follow the rules. “A MacKay government will comply with all restrictions related to lobbying activities, as it did while serving as a minister in the previous government. There will be no exceptions. “

