Peter Navarro warned of the dangers of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the President Donald Terb Repeated insistence that “no one” could predict the extent of the corona pandemic, one of his own financial advisers did just that more than two months ago.

According to the New York Times, White House financial adviser Peter Navarro wrote a note, dated January 29, warning of the dire consequences that could occur in the country from the COVID-19 hearth. It states in detail that millions of Americans could be exposed to serious health risks, including mass deaths, and that the resulting blow to the country’s economy could cost trillions of dollars.

Navarro’s warning reflected concerns from Democrats in Congress, who are already publicly warning of the possible impact of the virus in late January and early February.

“The lack of immunosuppression or existing treatment or vaccine would leave American defenseless in the event of a full-blown coronavirus epidemic on U.S. soil,” Navarro wrote in the memo. “This lack of protection increases the risk of developing coronavirus into a full-blown pandemic that endangers the lives of millions of Americans.”

The Times saw a copy of the note, which was distributed to the National Security Council and then sent to other Trump administration officials. “Several top officials and aides have arrived Mick Mulvaney, then the chief of staff, “the newspaper reported,” but it was not clear if Mr. Trump saw it. “

Neither Navarro nor anyone in the White House responded to requests for comment on the story.

The day after the Navarro note, Trump banned trade trips from China to try to curb the spread of the virus, which at the time focused on Asia. (The ban did not cover direct flights, however, and a recent report found that 4,430,000 people still travel to the United States from China since the end of January.) But in the following weeks, as the virus began to spread here, Trump ignored it. Navarro’s note continued to replace the risks, predicting that the number of coronavirus cases in the United States would soon shrink to zero while at the same time eliminating the risk, comparing it to seasonal flu, although COVID-19 is very high. mortality rate.

Even after the devastating effects of the virus, the president still tried to claim that he “got out of nowhere” when he signed a package of incentives in early March. And two weeks later, he reiterated this claim, despite Navarro’s explicit warning, saying: “No one knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this percentage.”

