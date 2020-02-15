[peter-nygard,-canadian-outfits-manufacturer,-accused-of-raping-ten-gals-and-ladies-in-class-motion-lawsuit]

This tale incorporates disturbing facts. Ten women filed a civil course-motion lawsuit Thursday accusing Peter Nygard, one particular of Canada’s wealthiest businessmen and garments producers, of raping them at his seaside mansion in the Bahamas, and operating what they refer to as a “sex trafficking ring.”

Ten gals submitted a civil course-motion lawsuit on Thursday accusing just one of Canada’s wealthiest businessmen and clothing manufacturers, Peter Nygard, of raping them at his seaside mansion in the Bahamas and running what they refer to as a “sex trafficking ring.”

The girls are in search of damages for the alleged rapes.

3 of the women of all ages had been 14 years outdated at the time of the alleged rapes. 3 many others have been 15.

The alleged rapes took position involving 2008 and 2015.

The females are not named in the lawsuit “to defend their identities since of the delicate and really personal mother nature of this make a difference.”

According to the lawsuit, filed in New York, Nygard “recruited, lured and enticed youthful, impressionable and usually impoverished youngsters and ladies, with money payments and fake claims of lucrative modeling prospects to assault, rape and sodomize them.”

There are no criminal costs connected with any of the allegations.

Nygard’s law firm “vigorously” denied the accusations as “wholly untrue [and] with no basis” in a statement Thursday.

“Peter Nygard appears to be ahead to totally exposing this scam and as soon as and for all clearing his title,” claimed Jay Prober.

Nygard operates a multimillion-greenback garments empire based in Winnipeg. According to its site, the privately owned organization operates additional than 170 suppliers throughout North America.

Lawsuit alleges bribery

The lawsuit goes on to accuse Nygard of drugging women by placing “Rohypnol and/or other intellect-altering drugs in their drinks.”

It also alleges he “initiated a scheme to purchase law enforcement security and political deal with in the Bahamas by generating regular payments of tens of thousands of bucks to regulation enforcement, authorities officials, regulators and even to a former cupboard minister who became the prime minister of the Bahamas.”

It even further promises “Nygard also compensated people today, applying Nygard company money, to intimidate his previous ‘girlfriends’ by slashing their tires, committing arson, spending police to threaten to arrest them and by having them adopted.”

Decade-long dispute

“This lawsuit was expected,” said Prober, his lawyer.

Prober said the lawsuit is the most up-to-date in a 10 years-extensive attempt to wipe out his standing by his previous neighbour in the Bahamas, U.S. billionaire and former hedge fund proprietor Louis Bacon.

Their dispute began as a noise complaint and has developed into many lawsuits in several international locations spanning additional than 10 a long time.

Nygard’s most new lawful assault in opposition to Bacon was introduced in New York in November 2019

It alleges Bacon has employed a staff of attorneys and private investigators who are “participating in a pattern of illicit and unlawful carry out designed to improperly affect witnesses to make fake statements, file fake stories, abuse procedure, tortiously interfere with enterprise relations and support and abet the dissemination of phony statements … all for the intentional intent of detrimental [Nygard].”

Nygard said allegations in the lawsuit filed Thursday are a reaction to his November lawsuit in opposition to Bacon, expressing the complainants were being “acquired off to make this kind of phony statements.”

‘Pamper parties’

According to Thursday’s lawsuit, the alleged rapes took put right after or throughout what Nygard has referred to as “pamper functions” at his dwelling in the Bahamas.

His team ended up instructed to recruit young women of all ages for the weekly functions, the lawsuit statements. When attendees checked in, their facts would be entered in a databases and shots despatched to Nygard for review.

“Nygard would then use this information to pick his likely victims for the night time,” the lawsuit suggests.

The lawsuit claims Nygard has a database of more than seven,500 underage girls and ladies.

The law enforcement investigation is independent from a civil match introduced in New York by the 4 women and anther 6 accusing Nygard of rape involving 2008 and 2015. (YouTube)

The lawsuit also incorporates details of the alleged assaults from the 10 females who manufactured the allegations.

The allegations incorporate vaginal rape, anal rape, oral sex and requests to urinate or defecate in Nygard’s mouth.

In accordance to the lawsuit, a person of the complainants, who was 14 at the time, said the experience began with Nygard exhibiting her pornography. Then Nygard asked her to use a sexual intercourse toy on him and it finished when he raped her, “causing her incredible trauma and agony.”

The lawsuit says he compensated the complainants thousands of dollars after just about every of the rapes.

He resorted to tactics of violence, intimidation, bribery, and payoff to try to silence the victims and to keep on his scheme. -Civil class-action lawsuit

“The Nygard companies fund all of Nygard’s ‘pamper parties’ by transferring hard cash from the company’s lender account in Canada and routing it as a result of New York,” the lawsuit says.

“[Nygard’s] destruction of harmless lives is immeasurable,” it states.

“When Nygard turned conscious of the investigation into his sex trafficking ring, he resorted to ways of violence, intimidation, bribery and payoffs to attempt to silence the victims and to go on his plan.”

There is a 10-12 months statute of limitations for instances like this less than New York law.

The lawsuit requests it be extended simply because the complainants “have been impeded mainly because of a mix of drive, threats of force, shame, humiliation, dread, political and law enforcement corruption, weak rules that are rarely enforced to secure the victim and bribery.”

If not some accusers may perhaps be barred from the match. The class-motion lawsuit ought to also be qualified by a judge right before it can continue.

Supplemental lawsuits

Thursday’s allegations comply with two more lawsuits accusing Nygard of sexual assault that ended up submitted in Los Angeles in January and came to gentle just lately

Nygard denies those allegations as perfectly.

One particular lawsuit is from an unnamed female who promises Nygard sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned her whilst she was a insignificant. The age of consent in California is 18.

The incidents commenced, the lawsuit alleges, at Nygard’s household in California in 2012 and ongoing all through a trip to China on his personal airplane, in a club in New York and whilst browsing Florida.

“Nygard fully commited sexual battery on the plaintiff by acting with the intent to induce a harmful or offensive make contact with with personal parts of the plaintiff’s human body,” the lawsuit alleges.

Plaintiff objected to staying compelled to be included in procuring women of all ages for Defendant Nygard. She advised him that she was not a madam and that she did not want to be involved in these routines. – Civil course-motion lawsuit

“Defendant Nygard intentionally deprived plaintiff of her liberty of motion by the use of menace, fraud, deceit and/or unreasonable duress, for an considerable time period of time.”

The next lawsuit was filed by a former employee of Nygard who claims she managed a professional medical cannabis facility for him in Los Angeles.

The female is named in the lawsuit, but CBC News has made the decision to withhold her id for the reason that of the nature of the allegations.

She statements in her lawsuit that Nygard touched her sexually with no consent on several events in between 2016 and 2018.

Nygard “prompted a destructive or offensive contact with [the woman’s] breasts and/or buttocks and/or groin,” the lawsuit alleges.

On a person event, the lawsuit says, Nygard said “that her ‘ass’ seemed awesome. He explained, ‘you know what they say about expecting girls.’ He mentioned ‘they want it more’ while creating forward motion with his hips.”

The lawsuit alleges the girl was requested to invite girls to go to get-togethers at Nygard’s home in California, and that he would then opt for a couple of them to “to stay the evening with him.”

“Defendant Nygard paid these females for their ‘services,’ ” the lawsuit statements.

“Plaintiff objected to becoming pressured to be involved in procuring gals for Defendant Nygard. She told him that she was not a madam and that she did not want to be associated in these actions.”

According to the lawsuit, the woman stop in 2018, following the alleged assaults and claims Nygard failed to pay back her the wage and positive aspects he promised. Nygard suggests lawsuits filed in Los Angeles are also component of Bacon’s campaign to destroy his reputation.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have been confirmed in courtroom.

If you have much more details similar to this tale, please make contact with [email protected] or [email protected]