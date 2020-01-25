Peter Overton and Rob Penfold were honored on Australia Day

Channel Nine’s Peter Overton and Rob Penfold are among those recognized on this year’s Australia Day Honors List for their contributions to broadcast media.

Both were appointed members of the Australian Order (AM) – Mr. Overton for the relevant services for the broadcast media and the community, and Mr. Penfold for the essential services for the broadcast media and journalism.

Mr. Overton joined 9News in 1991. He was chief news anchor for Sydney’s 9News edition at 6 p.m. for over ten years. Before that, he was a reporter for 60 minutes for eight years and a reporter and moderator for 9News for a further ten years. He is the patron and ambassador of a number of charities. Mr. Penfold resigned from his role as chief of the 9News US office last year after 43 years in the network.

He joined Nine in 1976 after starting his career as a news cadet in Campbelltown-Ingleburn. During his four decades with Nine as a foreign correspondent, Penfold has reported on some of the greatest overseas stories: the fall of the Berlin Wall; both Gulf Wars in Iraq; the September 11 terrorist attacks; and five US presidential elections and administrations.

Peter Overton has been with 9News and 60 Minutes for almost 30 years. (Nine)

“It’s a great honor to be accepted and a nice surprise, but the recognition belongs to the charities I’ve worked with for the past 30 years,” said Overton.

“I was raised to always work for the community and my charity continues to enrich my life.”

Darren Wick, Nine National Director of News & Current Affairs, congratulated both men on their accomplishments.

“We at Nine are very excited about Peter and Rob and their families and are very proud of the recognition they have received,” he said.

“We have the privilege of working as colleagues at their side and knowing them as real people with real character.

Robert Penfold reports on the fall of the wall at the Brandenburg Gate (Robert Penfold)

“Pete and Rob are two of the most decent guys you will ever meet. They are also two of the best news professionals Australian journalism has ever seen.

“They set a good example and encourage and appreciate the input from everyone on their team. In their eyes, the younger person has as much to offer as the oldest. Working with them has made us all do our job better.

“Pete is a great mentor to so many who get through the ranks at Nine. But it is the endless hours of dedication he has spent off the news chair to charities that make him stand out from the crowd. He gives so much and wants nothing but the joy of helping others.

“Rob is an inspiration and a constant support for so many of us who have gotten through the ranks. He wants everyone around him to be the best that he can. His commitment to his colleagues and their wellbeing inside and outside the company Offices are a sign of quality. “