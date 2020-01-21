Peter removes a rose after many call a woman “fake” in “The Bachelor”

NEW YORK — Face to face with Victoria P.

This week started with Victoria P.’s individual meeting with Peter. He drove her to his hometown and they chose a pair of cowboy boots for her. She was impressed that he liked line dancing. They went to a concert in a place where everyone was dancing. They had a great time together!

Peter and Victoria P. later had dinner in an aircraft hangar. She revealed to Peter that she had grown up with a lot of uncertainty and that her mother had addiction issues. Victoria really bare her soul and showed her who she was and he replied with a pink date!

Half returns for group date

Half and two women fighting the pillows punched the awake women. Champagne and Killer (the pillows) distributed lingerie to women. It was hilarious – Kiarra calls the lingerie “Linger – eee”. Twitter exploded at that time. Most of the ladies had sexy lingerie while Savannah had a moo moo. In the end, Alayah fought Sydney and beat her!

I guess because Alayah won, Sydney got very jealous and told Peter that Alayah was a fake pageant girl. Sure, she participated in Miss USA, but that doesn’t really make her wrong. Peter believed Sydney completely and put Alayah on defense. Aside from this drama, Kelley had an excellent connection with Peter on that date. In the end, Sydney got the date.

Pool Party Cocktail with Peter

Alayah had to continue defending herself against Peter and all the other women threw her under the bus. They just find it “false”. In addition, Victoria P. told Peter that Alayah had told him not to let the producers know that they knew each other by entering contests before the show. Alayah and Peter went so far back and forth that he ignored many other women! Alayah let their conversations always feel better, and she thought she could push other women away.

Ceremony of roses

Peter gave roses to:

1) Victoria F. (last week’s group date)

2) Victoria P. (individual meeting)

3) Sydney (group date this week)

4) Kelsey

5) Hannah Ann

6) Natasha

7) Lexi

8) Madison

9) Shiann

10) Kelley

11) Kiarra

12) Tammy

13) Savannah

14) Deandra

Peter then went out to speak to Chris Harrison. He did not know what to do. He loves Alayah, but he just heard too much about her being “false” from all the other women. He returned to the room and Chris Harrison announced that he was taking one of the two remaining roses. Rose number 15 went to Mykenna. Thank goodness she was about to pass out, she was so stressed. Her faces while waiting up there with the other women were hilarious!

This meant that Jasmine, Sarah, Alexa and Alayah were all sent home. Peter told her it was not easy and she was very disappointed that it was the opinions of other women, not hers, that led her to go home. Peter said he did not feel satisfied with the decision at the end and started to wonder if he should have asked him to stay.

Next week

Victoria F. finds herself on a date when she and Peter go to a Chase Rice concert – the problem? She was dating Chase Rice! Surprise, Peter! And, Alayah introduces herself because she wants to set the record straight. This obviously makes Sydney angry and it is difficult to say what the fallout will be.

