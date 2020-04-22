Peter Thiel’s Creepy Tech Firm is the federal government health service

While health experts and city officials across the country have said coronavirus detection should go far before the country embarks on some kind of routine, Donald Trump made it clear he would like to see the United States trade open in May – perhaps using a more pragmatic approach, reducing community consensus in areas that have not yet seen a major outbreak. . “We just saw a lot of good signs,” the president said at a recent cable news conference.

So how can Trump, when not tried hard enough, decide what to do to reopen the nation’s economy? According to the Daily Beast, he would rely on information collected by his friends and peers Peter ThielThe review company, which won the Health and Human Services contract recently completed a key role in the HHS Protect Now platform. It’s not clear what information Palantir wrote, where it came from, or exactly how it was used – but, according to the Daily Beast Erin Banco and Spencer Ackerman announced Tuesday, the data used to “determine when and where to reopen a business.”

“We use the information gathered … to paint the Commission, as well as state and local leaders to show the impact of their competitive decisions,” the expert said. reports from HHS told these reports. “For example, if there is an outbreak at a hospital near the airport and at the bus stop, we can create predictive models using a forward-thinking approach to predict,” he said. that the virus can spread much faster in this account. “

As The Daily Beast noted, a partnership with a company founded by Thiel, Trump’s most important ally in Silicon Valley, reflects on how the president has influenced to peers in the private sector in its handling of coronavirus problems. In many public places on the outbreak, he led a business leader who he said helped fund his government-funded projects, and emphasized the involvement of organizations. in its decision to boost the nation’s economy this spring – whether its companies know them as part of its advisory group or not.

The involvement of Palantir is apparently particularly controversial, given the firm’s past and the billionaire partnership for Trump. The 2018 Bloomberg Businessweek article – “Palantir knows all about you” – notes that “the intelligence work created for the World War on Terror has wreaked havoc on what Americans are like in home. ” The company records, which “cut its teeth working for the Pentagon and the CIA in Afghanistan and Iraq,” according to the newspaper, were later hired by major banks and law enforcement agencies. work. The Palantir-London-based employee — who is said to have been working on his own — also helped Trump-tie Cambridge Analytica in a bid to collect Facebook data from tens of millions of Americans , according to the New York Times.

Palantir has already worked for the Trump administration, providing deep insight into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Act as part of the border administration. And then there’s Thiel’s personal connection to Trump. Early Facebook investors and ownership groups, Thiel joins Trump and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a special dinner last year at the White House and it announced the social media giant’s policy on political broadcasting.

The company’s recordings included management efforts to fight the new virus, helping the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — but its role in developing HHS Prevention. now seems to be reinforcing it. The platform, which has already been shown on screen by Dr. Deborah BirxThe coronavirus control system at the White House, is being developed as “the result of experimental data,” according to the Daily Beast. In helping HHS build the platform, then, Thiel and Palantir would be skeptical of the White House’s decision on coronavirus, possibly raising concerns about privacy experts. existing information systems and technology companies, such as Palantir, are already leading the field in response. “We understand that given us when there is a problem, some of the necessary repairs to some of our digital applications are required,” Adam Schwartz, a senior attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the Wall Street Journal last month. “However, it is important to update the environment temporarily.”

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– The Coronavirus From The Information Technology Landscape

– Psychiatric Psychiatry-19 Are Therapists

– Why Trump’s Coronavirus Optimism Doesn’t Work

– In Washington, the Destruction of Remedy as We Always Used

– About Stephen Ross Problems with Coronavirus Static Problems

– From the List: Follow the Mental Health Plans That Donate 2014 Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

.