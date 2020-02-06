Peter Weber becomes more decisive with eliminations on ‘The Bachelor’

NEW YORK – Peter decides that enough is enough and decides to end a dramatic situation with a one-on-one interview.

Before reaching this point, the women continued to fight over who had time with Peter. Victoria F. berated Mykenna for asking Peter to speak to her privately even though there was no cocktail the night before. Peter asked Hannah Ann to go one-on-one and explore Chile with him.

Hannah Ann and Peter head to head

They danced in the town square, smoked food on top of each other, and talked to a married couple for 20 years. They gave the new couple advice on how to stay in love for decades. We talked a lot about Hannah Ann being very young (she is 23 years old) and she admitted never to be in love before. Peter is 28 years old, and it has shaken him a little to learn that she has never been in love because he thinks she may not be ready.

Peter said he felt so much passion for Hannah Ann, but he wanted to make sure she was ready for the wedding. So the dinner part of the date was pretty heavy. He asked her never to be in love. She said she went out with someone for three and a half years and said it was not love. It is somewhat worrying! How was she with someone so long and not in love? Hannah told Peter that he was everything she wanted. Peter walked around because he was restless. Hannah followed him crying, then he believed her and gave her the date of the rose.

Two date cards

Two date cards have arrived. The first was for the date of the group. He said: “Sydney, Natasha, Kelsey, Victoria P., Madison, Tammy, Kelley and Mykenna,” Lights, camera, action “. The second card said, “Victoria FI feels like we didn’t get a fair shot. “Mykenna panicked and packed her bag. She considered leaving, but still decided to give it a chance. She is upset that she has not yet had a one-on-one date.

Date of the group

The women and Peter visited a Chilean Telenovela. They must be the stars of their own show. Of course, there were a lot of kisses, in front of everyone. It was really annoying and there were a lot of bad actors.

At the cocktail party, Peter decided to send Victoria P. home. He felt like she was more confident in their relationship than he was. He didn’t think his feelings would catch up. Meanwhile, Tammy told Mykenna that she was not there for the right reasons because she was planning to go home. Mykenna felt like she had made progress and no longer felt that way. She didn’t know why Tammy was part of her relationship and the other women agreed. Mykenna talked to Peter about it and told him everything was fine. In the end, Peter gave Madison the date of the rose.

Victoria F. and Peter head to head

Peter felt that the whole Chase Rice situation had given him a bad date with Victoria. So he wanted another hit. They took care of some horses and were able to ride them. They had fun. But, once they started talking about her experience with the other women, she revealed to Peter that she was actually considering leaving. She finds it hard to focus on their relationship.

That night, their horrible date continued. Victoria kept crying and Peter asked her if she was ready to be married or engaged. She told the producers that she didn’t know if she was. She loves Peter, but she doesn’t know if in a few weeks she would be ready for such a big step. Peter kept telling Victoria that he cared about her and that it wouldn’t stop. He offered her the date and she agreed. Peter said he was still concerned that she wouldn’t give him any validation.

Mykenna and Tammy 2 on 1

The date card asked Tammy and Mykenna to meet Peter before the rose ceremony. He said, “Enough is enough.” Tammy’s mission is to bring down Mykenna. Mykenna started by giving Tammy a very repeated speech full of stereotypes. Tammy rolled her eyes. Tammy told Peter that Mykenna had packed her bags and that she was not there for the right reasons. Mykenna told Peter “his truth” and just told him to give him a chance. Finally, Peter told Mykenna that he trusted her and decided to eliminate Tammy. She said, “I really hope you made the right choice because I would hate to have this experience stolen from you.” Peter just said, “I only wish you the best” and sent Tammy on her way.

Ceremony of roses

1) Hannah Ann (head to head)

2) Madison (group date)

3) Victoria F. (head to head)

4) Kelsey

5) Natasha

6) Kelley

So although Tammy was sent home first, Mykenna was also sent in her luggage. Sydney has also been eliminated. She went out quickly, but Mykenna immediately started crying, but pulled her back to say goodbye to Peter. Then she cried a little more.

Next week, Peter and his last six are heading to Lima, Peru. He will eliminate two more and decide which hometowns he wants to visit.

