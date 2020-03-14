Peter Weber is not dating his producer, but these reality stars have – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86511%

% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86512%

Rumors of a romance between The Bachelor star Peter Weber and its producer Julie LaPlaca, are considered false. But the idea of ​​talent meeting the crew is not that widespread.

Weber and LaPlaca had been gossiping about dating over the holidays after she shared a photo of herself celebrating New Year with “Pilot Pete,” and after her dad posted a photo of her for dinner with family. reality star.

% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86513 %% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86514%

Friday after The BachelorWeber’s short-lived engagement engagement drama with the contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent breaks with the contestant Madison Prewett, LaPlaca made things clear, saying on Instagram: “Yeah, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no, we didn’t kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his co-pilot for life is a lucky woman because this guy has a heart of gold. “

% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86515%

% MINIFYHTML7b4535c07397afe9626b68f3546eb86516%

Also this week A single host of the franchise Chris Harrison He also denied rumors of Weber-LaPlaca romanticism in The Lights with David Spade, saying: “We can categorically say it’s a big no. Julie is the producer. Nothing there.”

But other reality stars have secretly dated their producers. Here are some of them:

KVS / Gas Shirley, © PacificCoastNews

Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman

The Hills cleave star City She started dating the show’s producer in 2012, two years after the series ended her career. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their first son, son. son, in 2017.

Wendy Maeda / Boston Globe via Getty Images

David Burns and Kira

In 1998, the real world was rocked by the real world Secret romance between his husband David and Kira, his casting director who was 10 years his senior. After their relationship came to light in a really dramatic way after he spent weeks cheating on the production team, featuring one of the most iconic moments in reality shows (Who Can Forget David’s Stoves in the Car and Shout “I want, kill me, quot ;?), Kira was fired and the couple finally broke up.

Note that she came from a military school with all the men. In fact I haven’t had much contact with women. So, for a 10-year-old woman to show me my greatest love, I turned her cap. I just fell. Extremely in love with her. “he later told MTV News.” And for a good reason, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman. I’m still friends with Kira; unfortunately, it turned out she was employed by the company that was filming me. “

Instagram

Maddison Hausburg and Ex Soto

Not only the key to Siesta He broke the fourth wall when it was revealed that the star revealed his romance with the former show’s producer in its third season, but his friends played on MTV (including an ex-boyfriend) and father of his were further shocked by the difference in age, with More than 20 years between the couple.

Still, Madisson and Ish, who now appear on the show as her boyfriend, are still going strong, with Madisson saying E! News exclusively: “I get it. It’s a big change in age, but I hope after everyone first judges it, he shows up and sees that he’s a real relationship with real feelings and that he’s good for me. It’s a healthy relationship. “

SplashNews.com

Kristin Cavallari and Miguel Medina

During a recent episode of E! reality series Very CavalierCristin surprised her former colleagues Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge discovering she secretly dated one of her cameramen on The Hill for months while claiming a relationship with Brody jenner on the screen.

“We went out for a couple of months and no one knew it,” he said. “And he was meeting Brody on the show, and meanwhile Miguel was filming.”

Then she said their relationship was exposed to the end of their time working together because “the paparazzi took us to the airport a week before the show ended. That way they caught us.”

Instagram

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon

The teenage mother and star ended up finding love in a startling place when she fell in love with Andrew, a crew member, while filming. Camp Boot Camp: Family Edition with her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier. While they denied connecting while the show was filming, WEtv decided to air the secret footage by testifying otherwise, in which one producer said: “We never had a crew member traverse a motorcycle home.”

A toddler (a boy named James), charges of fraud, an arrest and a disorderly break-up later.

a B C

Michelle Kujawa and Ryan Putz

While there has been a scandal right through the years, The Bachelor in Paradise The first real controversy was when Bachelor Y The Bachelor flattened Michelle’s secret romance with Ryan, one of the show’s audio operators, with ABC’s success laughingly filming a dramatic drama – Creating Ryan’s decision to jump 25 feet from the balcony of Michelle’s hotel room. not to be caught by a jumping driver, only to end up breaking both legs and losing his job.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Julie Berry and Jeff Probst

Okay, that’s a bit of a stretch, but the host (and now presenter) SurvivorEmmy-winner dated Julie, a competitor, after her torch came out Survivor: Vanuatu in 2004. The two didn’t start their romance until production ended ended the season, revealing their connection to the world at the end of recording live dating.

The Theft dated for three years before it split in 2008. “I finally fell in love with Survivor,” Probst later told USA Today. “Insurance. And I wouldn’t change any of that.”

Weber, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying a single life now; The reality star posted videos of himself singing in his story on Instagram on Friday. Kygo“Happy now, cit ;.