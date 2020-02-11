Peter Weber selects his last 4 on “The Bachelor”

NEW YORK – Peter has reduced his group from six to four women on this week’s “The Bachelor”.

Madison and Peter head to head

“Madison, I think you’re a real catch,” said the date card. They left to explore a fishing village in Peru. Peter was flying high because he had removed his bandage from his head last week. After walking around a bit, they got on a boat, went fishing, and, of course, made do. She used her time wisely and made sure that Peter knew she was taking the process very seriously.

During the evening part of the date, Madison spoke of the importance of religion for her. She wants her husband to be the religious head of their family. Peter admitted he was not extremely religious, but he was raised to be a Christian. He told her that his faith inspired him so much and that he wanted to be a good role model for their potential future children. Peter told Madison that he fell in love with her! SENSATIONAL. She told him that she was so happy he said it, but she didn’t say it in return! He offered to meet her and asked to meet her family, and she happily agreed.

Natasha and Peter head to head

“Natasha, let’s go explore,” reads the date card. Natasha and Peter were walking hand in hand through Lima. Peter became very excited when he found a street cart with a dessert his grandmother made for him. They tried on hats, bought trinkets and danced in the town square. At lunch Peter talked about how Natasha is super fun, extremely honest and clumsy. She talked a little about her family and said that she has three older brothers who are very protective.

At dinner, Peter admitted off camera that he fell in love with Madison and comparing his feelings with Natasha, he feels that they are not there yet. He continued to drive Natasha, it seemed, to break up with him, but she kept saying how much she loved him. They came and went – it was the longest break ever. Finally, Peter picked up the rose, hung it in front of her, and then told him that he couldn’t visit his hometown.

Kelsey and Peter head to head

“Kelsey, love is a crazy race,” said the last face to face card this week. Peter took his mountain bike and it was more rider than expected. They climbed a mountain and lay down in the grass to admire the landscape and chat. She told Peter that she would like to work a few days a week and stay home one day with their children.

Later, Kelsey seemed a little calm, but Peter asked her about her family and who he would meet if he visited Iowa. She said he would meet his mother, but his father would not be there. She hasn’t spoken to her father in 10 years and he reached out after winning Miss Iowa and he tried to use God as an excuse to leave them. About a year ago, his father texted him, so she went to see him and rekindled his relationship with him, but never told his mother. She wants to make her own decision about her relationship with her father without the influence of her mother and sisters. Kelsey said her mother was probably not going to talk about it. He offered her the date of the rose so I guess we’ll see what’s going on in Iowa.

Meet at three

“Hannah Ann, Victoria and Kelley, tomorrow won’t be easy,” said their date card. When the day came, the women barely spoke to each other. Peter took each woman for a chat and to wander around the beautiful property they were visiting. Hannah Ann told Peter that she was really in love with him and gave him a letter full of reasons why she fell in love with him.

Peter pulled Kelley aside then. Victoria wandered crying. Kelley told Peter that she was afraid that she would be one of the only girls not to have two one-on-one with him. She said her family would love her. He thanked her for being honest with him. You could see he was holding back.

Victoria was the last to speak to Peter and told him that she was fine despite the fact that she was very emotional. Peter asked her how she felt where things had stopped. Victoria said, “Whenever we’re together, I feel like you’re in the mood.” Sensational. It’s hard. He told her that she had given him reason to doubt her. He added that she always rejected him. Victoria told Peter that she didn’t want to go all the way and then lose him. Peter said he would never bind her.

Peter accompanied Victoria in a waiting limousine while holding a rose, then asked her to accept it! She happily said “yes”, then left to wait for Peter in his hometown. The other rose went to Hannah Ann. Hannah Ann started sobbing and Kelley headed for the limo. Peter said he was having his first meeting and Kelley told him that it “fears” that it might not work and that there are “things” that he must understand.

Next week

Peter visits the last four hometowns of women! These dates are always the best and never without drama. Madison has a secret – she runs away for marriage. Kelsey’s mother is skeptical and Hannah Ann’s father has asked Peter not to tell her that he falls in love with her. But more importantly, the relationship of Victoria and Peter seems to implode. Yikes – also from the perspective of the Fantasy Suites and the finale – Madison doesn’t want him to sleep with someone else and he apparently did, at least that’s what the previews make us believe.

