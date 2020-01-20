Petition ongoing to honor Rush’s Neil Peart in Lakeside Park

A petition for a statue or plaque dedicated to Neush Peart of Rush in Lakeside Park in St. Catharines, Canada, has collected more than 20,000 signatures.

The location was made famous thanks to Rush’s classic Caress Of Steel number in 1975 – and according to the St. Catharines newspaper The Standard, the Peart family is “fully on board” with the idea.

The petition was started by Tony McLaughlin and addressed to the mayor of the city of Walter Sendzik and the residents of St. Catharines.

In a statement, McLaughlin says, “Speaking on behalf of myself and many others in the St. Catharines community, we would like to see some sort of plaque or statue to commemorate Rush’s drummer, Neil Peart, in Lakeside Park.

“Neil spent much of his childhood in Port Dalhousie, as can be heard in the famous song he wrote in Lakeside Park. What a great tribute it would be for him to put it there.

“We are all very proud of his performance after he had done that fateful audition in Toronto in the 1970s. If we all come together, we can make this possible.

“With his early death, this needs to be done even more now. Sign the petition and let’s all change something. Thank you.”

Peart’s cousin Jason Howe told The Standard that his family is behind the move and added, “They think it’s a great honor.”

In September 2016, Rush received the keys from the city of Toronto at the opening of the Lee-Lifeson Art Park in the Willowdale neighborhood of the city.

Peart’s death was announced on January 10, with a statement from the band that the 67-year-old died on January 7 after a battle of three and a half years with brain cancer.

Over the weekend, Peart’s Rush band members thanked Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson family, friends, musicians, writers, and fans for their messages and said, “This moving tribute helps alleviate the pain of this terrible loss and reminds us all of his remarkable life. celebrate and our connections with it. “