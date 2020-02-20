[petrobras-hits-record-profit-in-2019]

The emblem of point out-run oil enterprise Petrobras is pictured in the organization headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 — Brazilian oil huge Petrobras claimed Wednesday it produced a report web profit very last yr, shaking off the lingering effects of a substantial corruption scandal.

The point out-run business documented a internet earnings of 40.one billion reals (US$10.two billion) in 2019, up 55.7 per cent from the 12 months in advance of.

It was the second straight year of earnings for Petrobras, which experienced put in the a few past several years deep in the pink.

The company is still recovering from the scandal brought on by “Operation Vehicle Wash,” a sweeping probe released in 2014 that uncovered common corruption in which the organization was fundamentally plundered by politicians and organization executives.

Petrobras explained the record financial gain was thanks to reduced creation expenditures and an asset promote-off that netted it US$16.3 billion past year.

Fourth-quarter revenue, nonetheless, came in beneath analysts’ forecasts, at close to US$2 billion.

The earnings report arrives amid a strike by Brazilian oil personnel that has remaining Petrobras scrambling to stay clear of a drop in generation.

The strike was introduced on February one more than Petrobras subsidiary Ansa’s choice to near a fertiliser plant in the southern state of Parana, with around one,000 whole layoffs.

All around 21,000 workers remained on strike Wednesday, defying a courtroom buy, in accordance to the union FUP. — AFP