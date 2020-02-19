[petronas-gas’-this-autumn-earnings-higher-than-expectations,-says-midf-research]

In a investigation be aware right now, MIDF Study claimed PetGas recorded a web gain of RM485.3 million in the Q4FY19, bringing its FY19 cumulative earnings to RM1.95 billion. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PetGas) earnings for the fourth quarter finished December 31, 2019 (Q4FY19) arrived in higher than anticipations, according to MIDF Research.

In a study take note today, MIDF Study said PetGas recorded a web revenue of RM485.3 million in the Q4FY19, bringing its FY19 cumulative earnings to RM1.95 billion, which was earlier mentioned the exploration house’s complete-calendar year earnings estimates at 106.one per cent but inside of consensus’ estimates at 103.two per cent.

It claimed PetGas earnings was boosted by higher earnings from gas processing and utilities as effectively as a better contribution from Kimanis Ability in the course of the quarter.

Heading forward, it believed PetGas would proceed to conduct, premised on sturdy and diversified revenue stream, envisioned moderate countrywide gross domestic solution (GDP) growth of four.5 for every cent for 2020 and robust possible funds upside, in spite of the the latest revision implementation of the Incentive Dependent Regulation pricing mechanism.

“We are protecting our “Neutral” advice on PetGas with an unchanged concentrate on value of RM17.62,” it claimed.

It stated the neutral suggestion is thanks to the gradual migration of PetGas’ asset foundation from the current depreciated replacement value to controlled asset base, which could impression its earnings.

At 12pm, PetGas’ shares rose two sen to RM16.40 with 719,700 shares transformed hands. ― Bernama